Nicki Minaj's Political Messaging Boosted by Mix of Fake and Real Accounts, Report Says

Nicki Minaj's recent dive into politics has drawn attention not only for her outspoken views but also for the unusual online support she received, a new report reveals.

According to a forensic study by disinformation detection company Cyabra, thousands of fake accounts amplified Minaj's political posts, inflating her reach and giving the appearance of broader support.

The report, shared exclusively with Politico, examined Minaj's social media activity on X from November 11 to December 28, 2025.

Cyabra analyzed 55,469 accounts and identified 18,784 as inauthentic, which generated 31,701 comments and 59,001 engagements, including likes and replies. That means roughly one-third of the accounts interacting with her political content were fake.

"These accounts predominantly amplify content produced by Nicki Minaj and Turning Point USA, indicating a notable overlap," said Dan Brahmy, Cyabra's CEO.

He noted that the fake profiles often used repetitive praise, keywords, and hashtags, creating a self-reinforcing loop that helped Minaj's posts spread widely.

The fake accounts appeared alongside real supporters, including popular conservative influencers like Dom Lucre and Matt Wallace.

Brahmy said their posts mirrored the behavioral patterns of a coordinated campaign, further boosting Minaj's reach.

Lucre denied any coordination, calling the report "one of the most absurd conspiracy theories I have ever seen," and argued that Minaj's fan base alone is enough to make her viral.

Nicki Minaj's Posts Boosted by Fake Accounts

Minaj's political activity covers a wide range of issues. She criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom, expressed concern over the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, and supported President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Her shift toward right-leaning commentary became especially visible after her December appearance with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's America Fest convention.

The Cyabra report highlighted that fake profiles not only boosted her content but also inserted themselves into genuine conversations.

One comment flagged as inauthentic read: "Nicki you are brave for living your truth, people might not always agree with what's being played out, but as an artist and watching your growth as a person is inspiring."

On December 26, fake accounts made up 56 percent of all comments on Minaj's political posts, dominating the online conversation that day, AllHipHop reported.

Cyabra said these accounts often posted in bursts, reused the same keywords and emojis, and tried to appear as ordinary users aged 25 to 34.

Experts warn that this type of activity can distort public perception. "When a celebrity with tens of millions of followers adopts pointed positions, artificial amplification can make fringe views appear mainstream," said Joel Penney, a professor studying popular culture and politics.

Minaj's representatives did not comment on the report. Meanwhile, California Gov. Newsom's office mocked the findings, saying, "Like most MAGA mouthpieces, we are not surprised Nicki Minaj needs bots to stay relevant."