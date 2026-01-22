Prince's Secret Pain Uncovered 10 Years After Death— What the Autopsy Didn't Want You to Know

Prince's death a decade ago continues to reveal layers of private struggle, with an outlet reporting new details from the musician's autopsy showing he battled chronic pain and fentanyl dependence in his final days.

As per CBS News, the pop icon, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was found unresponsive on April 21, 2016, in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota, at the age of 57.

Addressing the official cause of death, a source familiar with the investigation said, "Prince died from an accidental fentanyl overdose," a potent synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin.

Prince's struggle with physical ailments was long hidden. According to medical records, he suffered from severe hip problems and often used a cane, reportedly declining a double hip replacement due to religious beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness.

"He was widely reported to have needed a double hip replacement before his passing — a procedure he allegedly declined because it could have required a blood transfusion," RadarOnline noted.

Investigators also highlighted Prince's opioid use leading up to his death. "According to the medical examiner, Prince had ingested fentanyl in quantities consistent with binge use," a source explained, noting the drug is typically prescribed for patients with a tolerance to other opioids.

Prince had planned to meet an addiction specialist the day after he died, underscoring the private battle that went largely unseen. "Now it has been determined it was fentanyl, the trail begins in earnest to find who supplied them. Was it through legal or illegal means? Was it a doctor or a dealer who was fueling his habit?" a police source said.

Scrutiny also extended to his medical care. Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg treated Prince the day before his death and wrote prescriptions for him to collect from a pharmacy. Later, Dr. Howard Kornfeld's son discovered Prince unresponsive and placed the 911 call. A civil settlement with Schulenberg followed, including a $30,000 fine and two years of DEA monitoring, without an admission of wrongdoing.

A source close to the investigation reflected on the impact of the revelations, saying, "What continues to haunt people is how quietly this unfolded. Prince was still performing, still creating, still planning treatment. The autopsy showed a reality that no one outside a very small circle truly understood."

The fentanyl found at Paisley Park drew comparisons to the opioid implicated in Michael Jackson's 2009 death, highlighting the hidden toll of chronic pain on music legends.