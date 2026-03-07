Jack Osbourne Claims Dad Ozzy 'Chose' to Die — Reveals Rocker's Shocking Final Moments

Jack Osbourne has talked about the last hours of his father, rock star Ozzy Osbourne. He has hinted that Ozzy may have felt like his life was complete in the hours before he died.

The emotional reflection comes months after the former Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22 at age 76 following years of health struggles, including Parkinson's disease and severe back problems.

According to reporting by Radar Online, Jack spoke about the rocker's final morning during a podcast interview, describing how unexpectedly calm and ordinary the day appeared before the music icon passed away.

Recalling the timeline leading up to his father's death, Jack described how the moment unfolded shortly after he returned to the United Kingdom. He said, "It was a few days after I got back (to Britain) that he passed, and we were... even the morning that he passed, it was like, it wasn't anything dramatic at all," per People.

Jack continued describing the routine nature of the rock star's final hours. He added, "He was up, he was doing his thing, had some breakfast, and that was it."

Despite Ozzy's widely known health issues, including his Parkinson's diagnosis first revealed in the early 2000s, Jack said the family did not expect his death to occur when it did.

Reflecting on his father's condition in the weeks before his passing, Jack explained that the musician had remained active and motivated. He said, "Obviously, everyone knew he was sick, but it wasn't... he was really gearing up for the (Black Sabbath final) show, so he was exercising a lot and moving around."

Jack also recalled the rock star's mindset as he prepared for what would become his final performances. He added, "He was fired up. But yeah, we weren't expecting it to be as quick as it was."

During the conversation, Jack also shared his personal belief about why his father's death may have occurred when it did. He explained, "I just think he was done... I do think we have a choice, to a degree."

Ozzy's official cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, with Parkinson's disease recorded as a contributing factor. The musician had continued rehearsing and exercising in preparation for a final performance in Birmingham shortly before his passing.

After he died, members of the Osbourne family, like Ozzy's wife Sharon and daughter Kelly, have talked about how they want to honor the rock star's memory.

At the 2026 BRIT Awards, Sharon accepted a Lifetime Achievement award for Ozzy. She talked about his personality and how he changed music, saying, "I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now, and I know what he is thinking."

Sharon continued with a remark that captured the rock star's famously irreverent humor. She added, "He'd be saying, 'Hey, missus, shut the f--- up!' But I'm not going to..."

She concluded by reflecting on the lasting mark he left behind.

Sharon said, "He never felt that words were enough to thank everybody for the life that he was given and for the life that he led. He may not be here, but he left us one amazing body of work that will never be forgotten by the country that made him."