Kanye West's 'Dominion' Claims Crumble as Wife Bianca Reveals Shocking Legal Power Over Him During Court Testimony

Bianca Censori disclosed during recent court proceedings that she holds legal authority over certain matters involving her husband, Kanye West, a revelation that appears to challenge the rapper's previous public statements about their relationship dynamics.

The disclosure surfaced during testimony connected to an ongoing lawsuit tied to West's multimillion-dollar housing project. According to reporting from AllHipHop, Censori told the court on March 5 that she has power of attorney over West, allowing her to execute contracts and make decisions on his behalf.

During her testimony, Censori described the scope of the authority granted to her. She stated: "I can sign things on his behalf," per Rolling Stone.

The case stems from a 2023 lawsuit filed by Tony Saxon, who previously worked on West's $57 million Ando House project. Saxon claims he was subjected to unpaid compensation and hazardous working conditions while helping construct the property. Censori served as the architect on the project before later marrying West.

The trial officially began last week after an extended jury selection process. West has denied all allegations connected to the lawsuit.

The courtroom testimony has drawn attention because it contrasts with some of West's earlier public comments about his marriage. In a post shared on X, the rapper previously addressed speculation about their relationship dynamic.

In the post, West wrote: "Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to, but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval."

Observers noted that the remark suggested West maintained primary authority in the relationship. Nevertheless, the testimony given by Censori suggests that she has the legal power to act on his behalf in some capacity.

West has also previously claimed to have "dominion" over his wife, which seems to be in direct conflict to the arrangement he entered into. The power of attorney agreement generally allows the person to be in charge of any financial transactions, the ability to sign any official documents, and in some instances, medical decisions.

Public scrutiny surrounding the couple has intensified in recent months as details about their relationship surfaced in both legal filings and West's music.

West recently released a song titled BIANCA in which he referenced turmoil in their marriage. In the track, he described a period of separation and alleged that Censori "ran away" and attempted to have him admitted to a mental facility.

Censori's testimony also adds a legal component to the public discussion about the couple, implying that perhaps, in spite of West's claims of control, his wife may have a great deal of power in making important decisions in his professional and personal life as the case progresses.

