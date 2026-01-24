Scorpions Pay Tribute as Former Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies at 71

Former Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz has died at age 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from his family and former bandmates who honored his lasting impact on one of rock music's biggest acts.

The German musician passed away Thursday after a private battle with cancer, his family confirmed in a social media post.

"He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love," the family wrote. They thanked fans for their years of support and shared how much music meant to him, Billboard reported.

"Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched," the statement said.

Soon after the news broke, the Scorpions paid tribute to Buchholz on Instagram. "We have just received the very sad news that our longtime friend and bass player, Francis Buchholz, has passed away," the band wrote.

"His legacy with the band will live on forever, and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together."

Buchholz was a key member of the Scorpions during their most successful years. His steady bass lines helped shape massive hits like "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "No One Like You," "Blackout," and the worldwide anthem "Wind of Change."

While the band was known for loud guitars and big vocals, Buchholz's playing often added balance and calm, especially on slower songs.

Francis Buchholz Reflects on 18 Years of Rock History

Born in Hanover, Germany, Buchholz joined the Scorpions in the early 1970s and made his recording debut with the band on "Fly to the Rainbow" in 1974.

According to RollingStone, after years of hard work, the group broke through internationally with 1979's "Lovedrive." From there, their success grew quickly.

Albums like Blackout, Love at First Sting, and Savage Amusement all climbed higher on the US charts, turning the Scorpions into global rock stars.

Buchholz played on 12 Scorpions albums over an 18-year span. His final release with the band was "Crazy World" in 1990, which featured "Wind of Change," a song that topped charts around the world and became linked to the end of the Cold War. The album went on to sell millions of copies.

In 1992, Buchholz left the band following changes in management. He later said the decision was mutual and allowed him to focus on family life.

He returned to music years later, touring and recording with artists like Uli Jon Roth and Michael Schenker.