Midnight Oil Mourns Loss of Co-Founder Rob Hirst, Who Died of Pancreatic Cancer

Midnight Oil is mourning the death of co-founder and longtime drummer Rob Hirst, who died after a nearly three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 70.

The legendary Australian rock band confirmed the news on Tuesday, Jan. 20, sharing heartfelt messages with fans as they remembered a bandmate, brother, and friend who helped shape their sound for more than five decades.

"We are shattered and grieving the loss of our brother Rob," the band wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the group.

"For now there are no words but there will always be songs." In a separate Facebook statement, the band added, "After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain. He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones."

The band asked fans who wish to honor Hirst's memory to donate to Pankind, Pancreatic Cancer Australia, or Support Act, causes close to his heart.

According to EW, Hirst was a founding member of Midnight Oil, formed in Sydney in 1972 with school friends Jim Moginie and Andrew "Bear" James.

The group later became Midnight Oil with the addition of frontman Peter Garrett and guitarist Martin Rotsey.

Their self-titled debut album was released in 1978, and the band went on to become one of Australia's most influential rock acts.

Shattered by the news of Rob Hirst’s death from pancreatic cancer.



He was the heartbeat of Midnight Oil — and defined the soundtrack of my generation.



Midnight Oil’s unique sound came from the power of Rob's sticks: urgent, confrontational, & uncompromising.



A huge loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/6dG7iwEv4d — Deeanne Bell (@deeannnebell) January 20, 2026

Rob Hirst Co-Wrote Midnight Oil's Biggest Hits

As Midnight Oil rose to international fame, Hirst played a major role behind the scenes.

He co-wrote many of the band's most well-known songs, including "Beds Are Burning," "The Dead Heart," "Blue Sky Mine," "Forgotten Years," and "King of the Mountain."

The band earned 11 ARIA Awards and was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2006.

According to People, Midnight Oil went on hiatus in the early 2000s before reuniting in 2016. Their final album, Resist, was released in 2022, followed by a farewell tour that marked the end of an era.

Outside the band, Hirst explored solo music starting in 2005. His final solo release, an EP titled "A Hundred Years or More," came out last November.

In 2020, he also released a collaborative album with his daughter, Jay O'Shea, after reconnecting with her later in life.

Following his death, O'Shea shared an emotional tribute online. "There are no words right now to describe the feeling of losing this great friend and Father," she wrote. "We are all just... heartbroken."