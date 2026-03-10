Diplo Opens Up About Why a Collaboration With Lady Gaga Hasn't Happened

Music producer Diplo has shared a simple reason why fans have never heard a collaboration with pop icon Lady Gaga — she never replied to him.

The DJ revealed the detail in a comment on Instagram while celebrating International Women's Day on March 8.

Diplo posted a collage of women artists he has worked with over the years. The image included stars such as Beyoncé, Charli xcx, Madonna, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj.

According to Just Jared, in the caption, Diplo thanked the women who helped shape his music career.

"Shout out to all the women I've been lucky enough to work with... thank you for inspiring me, collaborating with me, or telling me when my ideas were trash," he wrote. "Happy International Women's Day."

The post quickly gained attention in the comments section. Fans and fellow artists reacted to the list of names.

Some people debated certain artists in the collage, while fans of K-pop group BLACKPINK celebrated seeing the group included.

Julia Michaels Jokes Diplo Always Forgets Her

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels also joined the conversation in a playful way. She joked that Diplo had forgotten about her, writing, "You always forget me," followed by a laughing emoji.

But one comment stood out to many fans of Lady Gaga, often called "Little Monsters." A user asked a simple question: "Where's Gaga?"

Diplo responded with a short explanation: "She never text back," Billboard reported.

The comment gave fans a rare look into why the two artists have not teamed up, even though both are major names in pop and electronic music.

Billboard has reached out to Gaga's team for comment.

Even without Diplo, Gaga has worked with several well-known DJs and electronic producers. Producer Zedd worked on her song "G.U.Y." from the 2013 album ARTPOP. Later, Gaga partnered with producer BloodPop on her dance-pop album Chromatica.

In 2021, Gaga and BloodPop released Dawn of Chromatica, a remix project featuring artists such as Arca and A. G. Cook.

More recently, Gaga teamed up with French producer Gesaffelstein on the track "Killah" from her latest album, MAYHEM.