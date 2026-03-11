Celina Powell's Pal Claims Shocking Affair With Offset While Dating His Assistant, Reveals Rapper's Manipulation

A woman identified as a close friend of controversial social media personality Celina Powell alleges that Powell had a sexual encounter with rapper Offset while she was in a relationship with his assistant, a claim that has fueled fresh controversy in hip‑hop circles.

The allegation emerged during a livestream conversation between the friend, who goes by Jordy, and commentator DJ Akademiks, in which Jordy detailed the circumstances surrounding the alleged affair. HotNewHipHop published the account, which included direct statements from Jordy.

Akademiks asked Jordy about the circumstances of the alleged liaison during their conversation. "You're dating Offset's assistant; why'd you f*ck Offset bro?" Akademiks said.

Jordy responded by describing the length and nature of her relationship with her then‑boyfriend. "Me and that boy were together for like three years, for a long ass time. Him and I broke up because he cheated on me, so Offset was my... I'm gonna f*ck your boss then."

She went on to suggest that the rapper may have engineered the situation. Jordy offered a theory about what she believed motivated Offset. "I think maybe it was the plot the whole time," she remarked, implying that the circumstances may have been manipulated to justify the encounter.

Jordy also claimed the aftermath of the alleged tryst had professional consequences for her ex. She described what she said happened once the relationship ended. "I ended by claiming that I got him fired afterward."

The publication noted that in addition to Jordy's claims, Powell herself has previously made headlines for alleging involvement with Offset and other high‑profile figures. Powell has been at the center of public disputes involving prominent artists dating back to 2017.

During that year, Offset, then in a relationship with Cardi B, accused Powell of attempting to extort him over an alleged past pregnancy, according to earlier reports.

More recently, Powell shared a video of herself in bed with a man who some social media users speculated was Offset. Following that incident, she made a public claim about her interactions with the rapper on social media.

In an Instagram Story post, Powell wrote about threats she claimed were tied to the situation. "If ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it... Tired of this grown man threatening me almost every day and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+," she wrote.

Powell's public assertions extend beyond Offset. In livestream discussions, she has spoken about alleged encounters with Young Thug, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg, as well as an alleged brief encounter with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, whom she said would rant about disliking Tom Brady.