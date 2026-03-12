Diddy's Defense in Jeopardy: Scandalous New Evidence Emerges After Failed Attempt to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing another potential courtroom battle after a judge denied his attempt to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed by music producer Jonathan Hay.

The court rejected Combs' request to throw out the lawsuit in its entirety, clearing the way for the case to proceed toward trial, according to a report by AOL.

The report's examination of legal documents revealed that Combs had submitted a demurrer and a motion to strike the complaint. He argued that the allegations lacked sufficient evidence to back up the assertions.

The presiding judge, Michael E. Whitaker, however, ultimately denied the request in a written ruling.

In the ruling, the judge stated, "The Court overrules the Combs Defendants' demurrer in its entirety. Further, the Court denies the Combs Defendants' motion to strike in its entirety."

The lawsuit was filed by Hay, who previously identified himself as the "John Doe" plaintiff behind earlier legal action against the rapper. Hay has alleged that he experienced multiple disturbing encounters with Combs dating back decades.

Radar Online reported that in an interview cited by the outlet, Hay described the emotional toll of the alleged incidents.

"I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels," he said.

He continued, "As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it."

According to the lawsuit, Hay first met Combs around 1998 while collaborating on a music-related project. Years later, the two reportedly reunited to discuss a possible collaboration, which Hay claims led to the alleged misconduct.

Court filings cited by the outlet describe one alleged encounter in which Combs made repeated remarks about the plaintiff looking at his genitals.

The lawsuit recounts the moment in detail, stating that Combs allegedly confronted Hay and asked if he had been staring.

The complaint reads, "Combs turned to Plaintiff and asked if he was looking at Defendant Combs' genitals. Caught off guard, Plaintiff denied it and laughed, trying to dismiss the bizarre comment."

According to the filing, the situation allegedly escalated further.

"Defendant Combs kept dancing and repeated the accusation, claiming Plaintiff wanted to see his genitals," the lawsuit states.

Hay alleges that the incident only ended when a loud interruption caused Combs to leave the room.

Additional claims in the lawsuit include an allegation that Combs once threw clothing belonging to late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. after engaging in inappropriate behavior.

Combs, who has denied wrongdoing in multiple cases against him, is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, following a 2025 conviction on two counts of prostitution transportation.

The denial of his motion to dismiss means the civil lawsuit filed by Hay will now move forward in court, potentially exposing the embattled music executive to another high-profile legal showdown.