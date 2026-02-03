Harry Styles Reportedly Treating Ex-Bandmates Like Fans at MSG: 'No Guest List Spots, No VIP Invites'

Fans looking forward to a One Direction reunion at Madison Square Garden can probably stop dreaming.

According to Rob Shuter's sources, Harry Styles has not invited any of his former bandmates to his upcoming MSG concerts.

"Harry made it very clear," one insider said. "No guest list spots. No VIP invites. No nostalgia."

While Styles has hinted at special surprise guests for his concerts, insiders emphasize that Louis Tomlinson and other former bandmates are not included. "He doesn't want them there," a source said bluntly. "This era is about Harry, not One Direction."

As per insiders, the partnership between Styles and Tomlinson has been distant for years. The final straw was said to be the time Harry put out a new single simultaneously with Louis releasing his first album in four years a tactic insiders are saying was intentional.

"That was the final straw," one source explained. "Louis felt completely overshadowed. It confirmed what he already suspected — there's no loyalty left."

Other insiders confirm the two are no longer close. "They're bonded by history, not affection," one explained. "Harry has moved on, and he doesn't look back."

The divide was reportedly visible even at Liam Payne's funeral. "They avoided each other," a source said. "Louis stayed with Zayn. Harry arrived with his own people. There was no interaction."

"If Liam's death didn't bring them back together," a source added, "nothing will."

Zayn Malik Addresses Tour Backlash

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik poked fun at the high ticket prices for Styles' Together, Together tour during his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live.

Speaking to fans on Jan. 28, the "Pillowtalk" singer thanked the audience for attending his show before teasing, according to NME, "Hopefully the ticket prices weren't too high."

To cheers, the 33-year-old added, "Just saying," highlighting the contrast between fan reactions to his comments and the scrutiny Styles' tour prices have drawn. Ticket screenshots circulating online reportedly show prices around $1,000 each, regardless of venue placement.

While Styles focuses on his solo career, insiders maintain he is not dwelling on past friendships. "This era is about Harry," a source said. "Not One Direction."