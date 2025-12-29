Harry Styles Returns With New Music Video "Forever, Forever" After Two-Year Hiatus

After more than two years away from releasing new music, Harry Styles surprised fans with a new video for his song "Forever, Forever" on Saturday, December 27.

The nearly nine-minute video features Styles performing an emotional piano ballad that he debuted live at the final stop of his Love On Tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22, 2023.

The video opens with fans waiting outside the RCF Arena, capturing the excitement and anticipation before the last show of Styles' two-year tour.

Friends braid each other's hair, dance together, and talk about what he might wear—dungarees, a suit, or "better shirtless, sorry," one fan jokes, Billboard reported.

The footage highlights the strong sense of community Styles has built with his audience, who expressed both joy and sadness that the tour was ending.

As the crowd enters the venue, Styles appears onstage in a sparkling gold sequined outfit and walks to a grand piano.

Speaking to the audience in Italian, he says, "I wrote this song for you," sharing an unreleased ballad just for that night.

The video cuts between his piano performance and the audience's reaction, ending with the words, "WE BELONG TOGETHER," on screen.

Harry Styles uploads new video “Forever, Forever” of his piano ballad from final night of tour with the following message at end:



“We belong together” pic.twitter.com/mCbkTXEKjI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2025

Harry Styles Earns Critical Acclaim for Bob Dylan Role

Though Styles has not explicitly explained the meaning of the release, fans are excited and speculating about what it could indicate.

Some hope it signals the end of his music hiatus and the arrival of a fourth studio album, while others wonder if it marks a more reflective step back from music.

According to Yahoo, one fan commented, "I choose to read this as Harry telling us 'Don't worry, I'm coming back soon.' Homies, let's be ready for 2026," while another joked, "He remembered he had a job."

Styles has had a remarkable 2025, receiving critical acclaim for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," which earned him nominations from the Oscars, BAFTA Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and Golden Globes.

He also won a Screen Actors Guild Award, saying at the ceremony, "I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats."

Since wrapping his 22-month international tour in July 2023, Styles has mostly stayed out of the public eye.

He made headlines earlier this year for expanding his Pleasing personal care brand into sexual wellness and for completing the 2025 Berlin Marathon under a pseudonym.

He also reunited with his former One Direction bandmates at the private funeral of Liam Payne.