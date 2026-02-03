Travis Scott has sparked fresh online buzz after fans noticed a lyric in his new music that appears to reference personal details once shared by his ex, Kylie Jenner.

The moment comes three years after the pair ended their on-and-off relationship, showing how their shared history still finds its way into pop culture talk.

The lyric appears in Travis Scott's verse on "Rosary," a track from Don Toliver's new album OCTANE, released January 30.

According to People, in the song, Scott raps, "She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest. Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test."

The number-and-letter line quickly caught fans' attention because it closely matches details Kylie publicly shared about her breast implants last year.

Kylie Jenner, 28, revealed the exact specifications of her cosmetic procedure in a TikTok comment after a fan asked how to achieve a similar look. The fan praised Jenner's appearance and politely asked for advice.

Kylie replied directly, writing, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!" She also shared the name of her plastic surgeon, Dr. Grant Fisher, adding, "hope this helps lol."

Fans Link Travis Scott's '445' Line to Kylie Jenner

Because Scott's lyric mirrors that same "445" detail, many listeners believe the verse is a clear nod to Jenner.

The two share two children, daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, and dated on and off for several years before splitting for good in early 2023.

At the time of Kylie's comment, Dr. Fisher reacted with gratitude, saying he felt honored by the unexpected mention, ENews reported.

He stressed that every patient is different and that cosmetic work is carefully planned for each person.

His work has also included other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, according to his professional website.

Before her viral TikTok reply, Kylie had mostly stayed quiet about her breast surgery. However, she spoke openly about it during a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians."

She said she had the procedure before becoming pregnant with Stormi in 2018 and later admitted she had mixed feelings.

"I had beautiful breasts," she said on the show, adding that she sometimes wished she had not done the surgery.