Harry Styles Slammed Over £1 Donation As Wembley Tickets Near £1,000: 'Pure Greed'

Harry Styles is facing widespread backlash over ticket pricing for his upcoming Together, Together tour.

Fans are furious with the soaring costs even as the pop star pledged a charitable donation from his Wembley Stadium shows.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter, whose last tour, Love on Tour, grossed over $600 million, is kicking off his first major trek since 2023, per Billboard.

The 2026 summer leg includes 50 shows worldwide, featuring 30 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, 10 dates at London's Wembley Stadium, and additional stops in Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Fans quickly took to social media when Amex VIP pre-sales opened Monday for New York, London, and Amsterdam, expressing frustration over the steep ticket prices.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, U.K. seats ranged from £44.10 to £466.24 ($60.88 to $643.46), with standing tickets priced between £144.65 and £279.45 ($199.57 to $385.29). VIP packages spanned £468.85 to £725.45 ($646.66 to $1,001.98), while New York's top VIP package reached $1,667.

A number of fans vented online, saying the tickets are prohibitively expensive. "Harry's prices are absolutely out of this world there isn't ONE ticket that is worth the amount of money you spend on it. Even Taylor [Swift] was way more affordable than him. I hate that live music has literally become a privilege that only rich people can access," one user tweeted.

Another added, "I'm usually Harry's number 1 defender but these ticket prices are really not sitting right with me ... these prices are literally more expensive [than] some peoples rent it's ridiculous."

Fans React to £1 Charity Donation

The controversy intensified when Harry Styles announced that £1 ($1.38) from every ticket sold at Wembley Stadium would be donated to LIVE Trust, an organization that supports grassroots music venues in the U.K.

Harry Styles is donating £1 from every ticket sold at his Wembley Stadium shows to LIVE Trust.



The organization protects grassroots music venues in the UK. pic.twitter.com/SiODc2vfLi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2026

While some praised the gesture, many fans mocked the contribution as insignificant compared to the cost of attending.

bro really said £1 like that's supposed to make me forget he's charging almost a grand to watch him sing about watermelons — Fatima (@yourfatimaxx) January 27, 2026

Pure greed — Leah Ray (@LeahRay) January 27, 2026

How about you donate the rest of the £799 then? — Scott (@Mlimo_o) January 28, 2026

Well the man’s gotta eat — William Ramirez (@william9367) January 27, 2026

My reaction to ticket prices now pic.twitter.com/EyzIVoAGeZ — Musicman Stu (@MusicmanStu) January 27, 2026

Despite the outcry, ticket demand remained extremely high. Sony representatives confirmed that 11.5 million fans attempted to purchase tickets for the New York shows, marking "the highest volume ever recorded for an artist presale in this market," according to The Hollywood Reporter. General sales for the tour will begin Wednesday, January 28.

U.S. and U.K. Sales Reach Record Levels

Even as prices sparked backlash, fans are scrambling to secure spots. Notices to pre-sale buyers emphasized that "Ticket prices will not change during the presale or on-sale," and that "Price ranges do not apply to VIP packages. Tickets are subject to availability," per THR.

Fans noted that some lower-priced seats appeared to rise in price as tickets sold, including $127 nosebleed spots at Wembley.

The tour also arrives on the heels of Styles' new single, "Aperature," from the forthcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, set for release March 6, adding further hype for the live shows.