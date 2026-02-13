Mike Epps Apologizes to Nicki Minaj, Family for Offensive Comedy Routine

Comedian Mike Epps has publicly apologized to Nicki Minaj and her family after making a crude joke about the rapper during a recent stop on his "We Them Ones" comedy tour.

The apology came Tuesday, February 10, days after the remark sparked backlash online.

Epps made the comment during his February 6 show at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

In a now-viral clip, he joked about Minaj's political ties to former President Donald Trump in a sexual and offensive way.

The routine quickly drew criticism from fans who felt the comments crossed the line.

According to Yahoo, in an Instagram Story video, Epps addressed the controversy directly. "Y'all know I'm Mr. Accountability," he said.

"I say stuff and do stuff, and then I go to bed, wake up the next morning, prayed on it and thought about it. I just want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said. I want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said."

Mike Epps Calls Himself 'Mr. Accountability'

The comedian admitted that he sometimes goes too far while performing.

"I'm a comedian. Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild. I'm non-filtered," he explained.

"Not explaining myself, but I am Mr. Accountability... I love apologizing."

Minaj, 43, has not publicly responded to Epps' apology. In recent months, she has made headlines for speaking out in support of Trump, Billboard reported.

During a podcast interview, she said her support was not about policy but about how she felt he was treated publicly.

"When I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn't handle it," she said.

The rapper recently appeared at a Trump Accounts Summit, where she posed alongside the former president and called herself his "No. 1 fan."

She later posted on X that she had received a "Trump Gold Card" and was finalizing her US citizenship paperwork.