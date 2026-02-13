Snoop Dogg's Security Accused of Rough Behavior Toward Athletes at 2026 Winter Olympics

An alleged altercation involving Snoop Dogg's security and a recently decorated Dutch Olympian has unexpectedly brought the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan center stage.

Marianne Timmer, who won three Olympic golds and is now a media commentator, told that she almost had a scuffle with a couple of members of the rapper's security team while observing the men's 1000m speed skating event on Feb 12.

Timmer revealed the story during an interview with Sportnieuws, from where she reported the competition.

Timmer, 51, said she was positioned in a hallway attempting to secure interviews with competitors when Snoop Dogg's entourage moved through the area.

"I was standing against a wall, and one of the security guards pushed me even closer to the wall," she said, noting that the corridor was wide — estimating it to be more than 14 feet across. She recalled responding, "Just act normal."

According to Timmer, the interaction escalated when the guard returned. "Then the guy came back, and I said, 'What?! Do I have to go through that wall or something?'" she said.

She added that she made clear she was there for interviews, not the celebrity presence. "I'm not here waiting for Snoop Dogg, I'm waiting for Jennings de Boo. We want to see Joep [Wennemars]. We want to talk to Kjeld [Nuis] for a moment," she said.

Timmer described security conditions at the venue as intense overall. She told the outlet she had witnessed another spectator being removed by guards and imagined how her own situation could have unfolded.

"We saw a Dutchman being roughly led away by some very large security guards in the stands. I could just picture myself being grabbed by the neck and thrown out," she said, adding wryly, "That would have been a great story."

Snoop Dogg, 54, attended the Milano Cortina Gamesl as Team USA's first-ever honorary coach, a role announced in December 2025.

Snoop Dogg having the time of his life at the Winter Olympics 🤣❄️ pic.twitter.com/Hwa2t23HBr — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) February 6, 2026

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee explained that the role is to "celebrate and support the America's athletes off the field of play."

He has also been spotted attending several Olympic events, including the speed skating, and curling matches. Earlier when explaining his honorary position, he stressed that the athletes should be the focus of attention.

"Team USA athletes are the real stars—I'm just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines," he said. "This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that's a win for me."

Snoop was there at the men's 1000m race not only to cheer for Team USA but also the gold medalist, Jordan Stolz, who was faster than the Dutch racer Jenning de Boo. Timmer, who during her athletic career won gold medals at three different Winter Games, was present at the event as a commentator.