Nicki Minaj's 'Untouchable' Mindset Questioned Amid Kanye West Comparisons

Nicki Minaj's outspoken support for President Donald Trump and her unfiltered social media activity have drawn comparisons to Kanye West, with critics and industry experts examining her "sense of untouchability," according to an exclusive interview with PR consultant Chad Teixeira.

Over recent weeks, the 43-year-old rapper has made headlines for attending several MAGA-related events, including appearances at the United Nations and at gatherings in Nigeria, following an introduction from UN ambassador Mike Waltz.

She also appeared alongside Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at Turning Point USA's annual convention. JD Vance called her remarks at that event "really profound."

Her public appearances culminated on January 28, when she joined Trump on stage during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit. At the event, Minaj described herself as "probably the president's No. 1 fan" and thanked him for gifting her a Trump Gold Card, which typically costs $1 million.

PR Perspective on Social Media Outbursts

Speaking to Mirror US, Teixeira said, "The parallels between Nicki Minaj and Kanye West aren't so much about what they post, but what happens next. Both artists use X as a raw, unmediated channel, sidestepping press filters and speaking directly to fans in real time."

He pointed out that this method makes it possible for both of them to create the news, stir up discussion, and dominate cultural visibility even if there is a backlash.

Teixeira stated that although West's social media outbursts usually happen when he is releasing an album, having a business dispute, or when he feels that people are ignoring him, Minaj's posts seem "more reactive and personal, often driven by perceived disrespect and criticism." According to him, the shared theme is their need to be in charge of their stories.

He added that at their level of fame, PR teams typically serve as advisors rather than directors. "In reality, it's very unlikely Nicki's PR team is encouraging social media blow-ups. Most seasoned PR professionals would advise slowing things down, stepping away from the keyboard, or reframing messages through official statements," Teixeira said.

Teixeira also commented on the psychological pressures of extreme celebrity, describing a "well-known psychological effect that comes with extreme fame: a sense of untouchability."

He noted, "When someone has spent years being rewarded for boldness and controversy, boundaries can blur. Rage-posting and fan baiting can feel like power moves and ways to assert dominance, test loyalty, or regain control."

"These outbursts and impulsive behaviors can emerge from many sources like chronic stress, trauma, burnout, or prolonged life in the public eye, not just diagnosable conditions," he added.

Joe Budden Questions Motivations

On the February 4 episode of Club Shay Shay, rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden speculated that Minaj's MAGA support might be financially motivated.

"A lot of money is over there," Budden said. "She won't be the first or the last. There will be plenty more celebrities to take that check."

He explained that seeing someone use Black consumer influence for personal gain in this context "bothers me," noting, "To watch you take the equity and stand over there, I can't jive with that."