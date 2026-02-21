The 1975 Matty Healy To Say 'I Do' to Gabbriette Bechtel, Weeks After Taylor Swift's Alleged Wedding

Matty Healy is gearing up to wed his partner Gabbriette Bechtel this July, multiple sources reveal, with the nuptials allegedly set to happen in California.

The proposal stems from a whirlwind type of romantic affair that only lasted nine months and sparked right after The 1975 front man broke up with Taylor Swift.

The schedule for the wedding has caught people's attention as it is anticipated to take place only a few weeks after Swift may be tying the knot with her fiancé Travis Kelce on June 13.

The Sun reported that Healy and Bechtel have already spent more than $134,000 to fly guests to California for the celebration.

A source told the outlet, "Matty and Gabbriette want this to be the wedding of their dreams and there will be absolutely no expense spared."

The same source added, "They are desperate for it to be special for all of their loved ones from start to finish, hence why they have spent so much money just to get them there."

The insider also said, "They're so excited and certainly know how to party as well. It's going to be amazing."

Engagement Details and Family Support

According to The Telegraph, Healy took their relationship seriously so fast that, after having only a short time together, he decided to pop the question to Bechtel, presenting her a unique ring.

Speaking about the engagement, his mother, Denise Welch, revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she had been aware of the engagement prior to the announcement.

Welch told her co-stars, "I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged." She said the couple visited friends in New York before making the announcement and added, "I woke up this morning to the fact they've put it on Instagram. Instagram official, he has got engaged to Gabbriette."

Welch described the custom ring, saying it was a "Black diamond" and that Healy "had it made for her." She said, "I couldn't be more thrilled."

Gabbriette showing of her engagement ring

AS SHE SHOULD 😎 pic.twitter.com/EqnHACKCjY — /ˈtinɑ/ ⎕ / (@hazyheadbigcity) June 23, 2024

Bechtel first hinted at the engagement by posting a photo of a black diamond ring on Instagram, reportedly valued at about $10,000, and tagging Healy's account with a message referencing marriage. She later reshared images showing the ring while attending a concert.

Their engagement came less than a week after their latest public appearances and social media posts that stirred up speculation. The duo were first connected in the rumors of dating in September 2023, which was after Healy's split from Swift earlier that year.

Taylor Swift Angle and Post-Split Commentary

The wedding timing has renewed attention on Healy's brief relationship with Swift in 2023. That romance lasted about a month.

In comments published by US Weekly, an unnamed source claimed Swift "broke" Healy's heart, stating, "It's a horrible thing to have the most famous person in the world saying that your son broke her heart when it was the other way around, and then you can't even defend yourself."

The source also said Welch referenced future mother-in-law comments because "that's where Matty thought it was headed," and described the situation as difficult for the family.

Welch addressed Swift's music during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," saying, "not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."

She later clarified she had nothing against Swift and described the situation as "tricky." She added that the family has "moved on" and said Healy is "very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous."