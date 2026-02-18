Singer RAYE Takes Responsibility for Fans' Missed Concert Despite Ticketmaster Error

British singer RAYE has apologized to dozens of fans who were denied entry to her Paris concert after a ticket validation error, even though she says the issue was out of her control.

The 28-year-old artist, born Rachel Keen, shared a statement on Feb. 17 after 65 ticket holders were turned away from her Feb. 15 show at the Accor Arena.

The problem was later confirmed to be a system error by Ticketmaster, Rolling Stone reported.

"I am completely devastated for the 65 ticket holders who were turned down from entering our Paris show on Sunday night," RAYE wrote. "This is completely unacceptable and wrong."

According to the singer, she was told the tickets were not fully validated at the time of purchase because of a technical issue.

She said the situation "was outside of anything I could control," but added that she still felt "saddened and let down."

RAYE Issues Apology to Fans After Ticket Holders Were Denied Entry into Her Concert: 'Completely Devastated' https://t.co/vOmw509aZr — People (@people) February 18, 2026

Ticketmaster Admits Error at RAYE's Paris Concert

Ticketmaster confirmed that a small number of fans experienced a technical problem at entry, People reported.

The company said those affected were fully refunded and given a gift card. While refunds were issued, RAYE decided to take extra steps herself.

"I know everyone affected was refunded and given a voucher from Ticketmaster, but I'd like to offer all of these 65 people who didn't get in to the show complimentary tickets to any RAYE future show of their choice and a signed vinyl," she wrote. She added that the fans would be contacted soon.

The singer admitted that her offer could not fix the disappointment. "I know this doesn't even remotely make up for this mess, but it's all I can think of in this moment to soften the blow. My deepest apologies to those of you affected."

Fans quickly responded online. One person who said they were turned away from the show called the moment "truly heartbreaking" but thanked RAYE for her message. Another praised her for stepping up "when it wasn't even your fault."