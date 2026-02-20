Charli XCX Breaks Silence on Russian-Linked Afterparty Following Berlinale Premiere

Pop star Charli XCX says she and her team did not know about alleged political ties connected to an afterparty held after the Berlin premiere of her film The Moment.

In a short message shared on social media Thursday, the singer addressed criticism that followed reports about the event's host and her family connections.

"For clarity, neither me nor my team were aware of any of the alleged affiliations around the party in Berlin," she wrote.

According to Yahoo, she added that she stands against actions by the Russian government in Ukraine and supports Ukrainians affected by the war. The statement came days after the film screened at the Berlin festival premiere.

According to a report from United24 Media, the afterparty was hosted by model and DJ Anastasia Shevtsova.

The outlet noted she is the daughter of the president of the Traditsiya Foundation, a group funded by the Russian government.

Charli xcx Addresses Backlash to ‘The Moment’ Afterparty Organizer With Alleged Russian Tieshttps://t.co/jf4XdMPpfd — billboard (@billboard) February 19, 2026

Charli XCX Promotes 'The Moment'

The possible family link sparked online debate because of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began with a full-scale invasion in 2022 and has caused large-scale displacement and casualties.

In her own statement, Shevtsova said she has no political involvement and called the situation "heartbreaking for millions of families."

The controversy surfaced while Charli continues promoting "The Moment," a mockumentary directed by Aidan Zamiri. In the film, she plays an exaggerated version of herself navigating sudden fame during her Brat era, referencing her 2024 album Brat.

The project's rollout overlaps with her music tied to "Wuthering Heights", created alongside a film adaptation directed by Emerald Fennell and inspired by the classic novel by Emily Brontë, Billboard reported.

Speaking previously about the film's meaning, Charli described it as the closing chapter of her recent creative period. She said it feels like a "full stop" to the Brat era and that she is ready to explore what comes next, though she has not announced specific plans.