Kehlani Pairs Music Lesson With Music Video Shoot at NYC Public School

Grammy-winning singer Kehlani was at PS 33 in New York City this week and she came with a lot more than just a lesson on rhythm and blues – she brought a complete music video shoot.

The episode featuring her visit is scheduled to be aired on "Celebrity Substitute" and the elementary students of PS 33 were given a behind-the-scenes look of what is involved in putting up a professional R&B performance.

Kehlani explained to host Julian Shapiro Barnum that R&B music is really a vehicle for emotions.

"Because it helps you express big feelings. It taught me that I can be vulnerable," adding that the genre often gives people the space to explore emotions they might not otherwise share.

The singer spent about two hours teaching the students the fundamental elements of the genre, such as groove, sound, riffs, and runs, per Billboard.

She demonstrated her points by referring to her tracks and one of them being "Out the Window" and also urged the kids to just let their bodies move to the beat and give the vocal techniques a try.

"I'm pretty in touch with my emotions," Kehlani explained to the class when discussing why she writes music.

One student shared a story about feeling lonely in first grade until making a friend named Elizabeth, showing how the lesson resonated on a personal level.

From Classroom to Music Video

After the music lesson, Kehlani shifted gears to performance. The students were dressed in neon and metallic costumes reminiscent of a '90s R&B video and practiced choreography she taught for "Out the Window."

"You miss this person. You love this person. You just want to be in this person's life again. You're sad," Kehlani told the students as cameras rolled. The finished video captured the kids performing alongside the singer, combining their energy with professional lighting and filming.

During the visit, Kehlani also shared aspects of her own life.

"I got three moms, two dads. My family is really, really queer. From the Bay Area. I grew up going to Pride Parade. Like, I thought that was normal," she said.

Supporting Arts in Schools

The "Celebrity Substitute" program matches up celebrities with public school students to offer them real-life learning experiences. PS 33 was given all the equipment that was used in the shoot, which included musical instruments, costumes, and lighting. The gifts were valuable, especially since the school doesn't have a formal performing arts department, and the students will be able to keep exploring music and performance.

Kehlani's appearance follows a career-defining year.

She took home her first two Grammys for Folded and had "Out the Window" enter the top 10 of the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart besides reaching No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer is about to drop a new album in late March, and her goal is to keep the ball rolling.