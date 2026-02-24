Celina Powell Spills Steamy Secrets About Young Thug's Bedroom Skills: 'Best Sex Ever'

Celina Powell is drawing attention after making explicit claims about her past encounter with Young Thug, describing it as the "best sex" of her life during a recent livestream.

According to HotNewHipHop, Powell shared the comments over the weekend while appearing on a livestream with Deshae Frost. During the conversation, she was asked to name her "best body," prompting a candid response about the Atlanta rapper.

Powell did not hold back in her description. "Young Thug, his d*ck is huge," Powell said when asked for her "best body." "Why would you ask if you didn't want me to say?"

The clip later circulated on social media after No Jumper reposted it on Instagram, sparking widespread reactions from fans. Some commenters responded with jokes, while others questioned the nature of the discussion.

HotNewHipHop reported that one user wrote, "Now we know why Mariah don't care to be embarrassed," while another commented, "As a grown man why are u even asking or worried about that smh."

Powell has previously spoken publicly about Young Thug. During a 2022 appearance on the We in Miami Podcast, she reflected on their alleged encounter in similarly candid terms. At the time, she admitted she still has "flashbacks of Young Thug," adding that "he paid me" and "was great." She also praised other artists during that interview, including 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

The renewed attention comes as Young Thug remains in the spotlight for developments in his personal life. The rapper is currently engaged to Mariah The Scientist, whom he proposed to during a hometown benefit concert in Atlanta in December.

Mariah previously spoke about her future plans during an interview with Angie Martinez. "I wanna be married. That's my plan. I want a baby. I just want at least one. I'll start with that and see how I can manage," she said at the time per HOT97.

Their relationship has faced public scrutiny in the past. After leaked jail calls surfaced in which Young Thug admitted to infidelity, he issued a public apology on X.

"My baby I was wrong and I'm sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work," he wrote. "U showed me what love is and I hope I haven't lost u forever... everybody leave her out of this please she's an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace"