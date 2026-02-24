Diddy and Son Christian Combs Settle $53K Legal Fee Dispute Tied to Yacht Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his son Christian Combs have reached a settlement with the law firm Summa LLP following a dispute over unpaid legal fees connected to a sexual assault lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the firm had represented the pair in connection with Christian Combs' defense in a lawsuit filed by Grace O'Marcaigh. Summa LLP alleged it had not been paid for more than 100 hours of attorney work and 90 hours of paralegal time. Court documents state the duo allegedly owed at least $53,688.35.

Specific terms of the settlement have not been made public.

Legal Fees Tied to Yacht Assault Lawsuit

Much of the firm's work related to Christian's defense in a case brought by O'Marcaigh. She alleged that Christian tried to force her to perform oral sex while she was working as a steward on a yacht he chartered in 2022. She also claimed that Diddy fostered a "lawless atmosphere" aboard the vessel.

In response to the allegations, Diddy denied wrongdoing and sought dismissal of the case in a letter last year.

He wrote, "[It] incorrectly alleges that I chartered the yacht where the alleged assault occurred... I am neither the signatory nor a party to the... Charter Agreement," according to the document.

The legal dispute unfolded as Diddy faced separate federal criminal proceedings. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and he is currently serving a federal prison sentence of over four years.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Sons Appear in Docuseries

Meanwhile, Christian and his brother Justin are the subject of a docuseries to be released by Zeus Network.

The series is expected to chronicle their perspective as their father faced federal indictment and trial.

In promotional footage, the brothers are shown reacting to televised coverage of the proceedings, with bold phrases appearing on screen, including "The Rise," "The Family," "The Pain," "The Loyalty," "The Betrayal," and "The Lies."

Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer clarified the project's purpose in a statement posted online, writing, per THR, "To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story," adding, "We're not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else."

The platform described its role as providing individuals the opportunity to share their experiences.