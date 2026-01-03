Celina Powell Leaks Shocking Video of a Scandalous Night With Offset– Fans Outraged

Celina Powell Calls Lil Meech a 'Weirdo' Following Summer Walker's Humiliating Remark on Rapper's 'Terrible' Life

Celina Powell has admitted that she lied when she said she was pregnant with Offset's child, which proves that the long-running claim was false. The admission came during an honest livestream chat and put an end to months of online rumors about the rapper and the social media star.

HotNewHipHop says that Powell discussed the situation during a Twitch stream with DJ Akademiks, where she admitted that she was never pregnant and that she staged the controversy on purpose. The claim had spread widely after Powell posted what looked like a paternity test that said Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was the father.

There have been similar problems with Powell in the past. People online had already said that Chief Keef had similar claims made against him a year ago when Powell said she was pregnant with his child. Because of this, people were very skeptical of the Offset claim right away, and many doubted its truth.

Powell talked directly about the situation during the livestream. She said, "There's no baby, when she talked about what she did. Get over it. Suck my dick. You guys looked into this for nine months. I didn't care at all. I was making fun of you bitches," per VLAD TV.

Many people, including Offset's wife Cardi B, publicly doubted the story when it first came out and seemed to confirm their suspicions with the admission. Powell's words made it clear that the event was not based on a real pregnancy.

Thereafter, Powell focused on Cardi B and gave what she called an apology. She attempted to address the rapper by her true name prior to doing that. Powell said to Cardi B, "I, Celina, apologize to you Belcalis. I'm sorry, I sincerely apologize if I made you, for one second, think Offset was the father of my pretend baby."

The admission ended a chapter that had been the subject of heated debate on social media for months. Powell said that the situation lasted for almost nine months, during which fans, critics, and the media picked apart her claims and the supposed evidence she posted online.

The argument also showed how quickly false claims can spread across platforms. Even though people were skeptical and had doubts at first, the story kept going around until Powell's own statement went against what she had said before.

Offset has not publicly responded to Powell's confession, and there has been no sign of any legal action related to the false claim. Instead, this looks like another case of celebrity rumors going viral on social media.

As the episode comes to an end, Powell's comments serve as a reminder that not everything you see online is true.

