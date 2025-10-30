Celina Powell Calls Lil Meech a 'Weirdo' Following Summer Walker's Humiliating Remark on Rapper's 'Terrible' Life

The drama involving rapper and actor Lil Meech continued this week with Celina Powell speaking out in favor of Summer Walker's recent remarks discrediting the BMF star.

As reported by HotNewHipHop, Walker spoke about her breakup with Lil Meech in a recent interview on 360 With Speedy, which was conducted by Complex's Speedy Morman. The breakup came after the 2023 scandal when Lil Meech was caught entering another woman's house while dating the R&B singer.

During the interview, Walker was queried about the incident and how she felt about it. She conceded, "It was [infuriating]. That was really ignorant, but, hey."

When asked to expound, the singer explained her sentiments during the time of the scandal. "That's trifling as f**k,'" she explained. "I literally don't even have to say anything on that. Because his life is terrible now, so... Yeah."

After Walker's comment, Powell seemed to second the sentiment in an Instagram Story post earlier this week. She stated, "I have nothing to do with that weirdo Demetrius aka Meme (Lil Meech to y'all). Please leave me alone about him. I don't want s** to do with him besides the money I spent on him, lmao. But hey, like Summer Walker said, HIS LIFE IS TERRIBLE. F*** off."

Earlier this month, though, Powell found herself in the news for a different controversy surrounding the We In Miami podcast. According to the news outlet, Lil Meech's legal team purportedly sent a warning to the show over Powell's guest appearance, citing that she had made false and defamatory comments on the actor.

In the letter, his attorneys penned, "We are writing regarding your recent episode of the We In Miami Podcast featuring Celina Powell, during which she made knowingly false, defamatory, and malicious statements about the Claimant."

The document went on, "These statements were made with actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth and have caused and continue to cause substantial reputational harm, distress, and damage to Lil Meech's professional relationships, including current and prospective endorsement and business opportunities."

While Lil Meech has not yet addressed Powell or Walker's recent comments publicly, the scandal is another twist in the series of personal and career challenges the actor has suffered over the past few months.