Addison Rae's Family Legal Drama Continues With Court-Backed DNA Test

A Louisiana judge has ordered a court-backed DNA test in the ongoing family dispute involving TikTok star Addison Rae and her father, Monty Lopez.

According to court filings cited by TMZ, Lopez has agreed to submit to testing to determine whether he is the biological father of his youngest son, Lucas, who was born in 2013.

The judge signed off on the agreement, instructing Lopez to complete the DNA test within days of the order.

Addison's mother, Sheri Easterling, will pay for the test upfront until the results are finalized. The outcome could play a key role in a larger custody case now unfolding in Louisiana court.

Sheri filed a petition late last year seeking sole custody and child support for Lucas. She and Lopez share three children together: Addison, Enzo, and Lucas. In her filing, Sheri also formally requested the DNA test, which Lopez later agreed to complete.

Along with custody, Sheri asked the court to require supervised visits between Lopez and Lucas. In her petition, she described past problems in their marriage.

The couple first married in 2002, divorced years later, reunited, and remarried in 2018 before separating again in 2022.

Sheri Easterling Alleges Abuse and Arrest History

Court documents include serious allegations. Sheri claimed Lopez had been verbally abusive during their relationship, saying he called her "worthless trash" and a "stupid f**ing btch."

She also alleged that he slapped Addison in 2008 when she was a child. Sheri further stated that Lopez has struggled with alcohol and had multiple arrests for driving under the influence.

She pointed to his 2025 arrest for felony obscenity as another reason she believes sole custody is necessary.

Lopez was arrested on July 27, 2025, in Louisiana over an incident authorities say occurred on August 31, 2024, per Daily Mail.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office accused him of "exposing his genitals, pubic hair, in a public place or place open to public view ... with the intent of arousing sexual desire or which appealed to the prurient interest or was patently offensive," according to official records.