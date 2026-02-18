Addison Rae's Mom Goes to Court for Full Custody After Ex-Husband's Sex Crime Charge

Addison Rae's mother has gone to court seeking full custody of the pop star's younger brother after her ex-husband was arrested on a felony sex crime charge.

According to court documents filed as part of her divorce from Monty Lopez, Sheri Easterling is asking a judge to grant her sole custody of their minor son, who was born in 2013.

She also requested that Lopez only be allowed supervised visits.

In the filing, Easterling asked the court to confirm that Lopez is the child's biological father and to name her the primary caretaker.

The custody request comes months after Lopez was arrested on July 27, 2025, on a felony charge of exposing himself. The case was listed as a sex crime, TMZ reported.

The former couple first married in 2002, later divorced, and then remarried in 2017. Easterling listed their most recent marriage date as Jan. 18, 2018, in the documents.

They originally settled their divorce in 2022, but the new custody battle has reopened legal tensions.

In her petition, Easterling described several alleged incidents of abuse throughout their relationship. She claimed that in 2005, Lopez began degrading her with harsh insults, calling her "worthless trash" and saying "no one f***ing likes her."

She alleged that during one argument, he grabbed her around the neck, pushed her onto a bed and squeezed her throat while yelling at her.

Easterling also alleged that in 2008 Lopez slapped their daughter, Addison, across the face with an open hand for talking back to him.

Sheri Easterling Alleges Disturbing 2018 Incident

Another incident described in the filing allegedly occurred in 2018, when Easterling said Lopez became angry after she refused his sexual advances. She claimed he told her she "had to" have sex because it was her "duty."

She further alleged that he later held a pillow over her face while she was sleeping on a couch, pressing it down so she could not breathe.

According to Yahoo, the petition also details a 2020 argument in front of relatives, during which Easterling claimed Lopez yelled at her, made mocking gestures and struck her legs and buttocks.

She alleged that he often spat in her face and called her "ugly" and "gross" during their marriage.

Easterling further claimed that on Oct. 29, 2025, Lopez showed up at her home and banged violently on the door, demanding that everyone come out to meet his new wife. She said she called the police.

In addition to the alleged abuse, Easterling stated that Lopez has struggled with alcohol and has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence.

She is now asking the court to award her sole custody and child support, saying her focus is protecting their child's safety and well-being.