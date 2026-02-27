How Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Raised Max and Emme in an Unconventional, High-Profile Life as They Turn 18

Jennifer Lopez marked a major milestone this week as her twins, Max and Emme, turned 18, and the celebration offered a rare glimpse into how the superstar and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, navigated raising children in the spotlight.

The twins' journey to adulthood has unfolded far from ordinary. According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, Max and Emme "have had a very atypical childhood."

The source explained that they split time between New York, Florida and California, at one point attending boarding school in Florida. In recent years, however, they have lived at home with Lopez in California, a shift that reportedly brought a more traditional rhythm to daily life.

According to Women's Health, Lopez, 56, and Anthony, 57, got married in 2004, separated in 2011 and finally divorced in 2014. Both had very demanding jobs which required them to travel constantly during their marriage and even after

"They have always moved around a lot and worked in different locations, and Marc is famous for his nonstop touring schedule," the insider told Us Weekly.

In December 2025, Lopez started her Vegas residency, Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with shows planned till late March. Anthony kicked off his own residency, Vegas . . .My Way! at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Feb. 13, with shows running through August 2026.

When the twins were little, they mostly stayed with their dad. The source said Anthony would do his best to reschedule, once even organizing a trip so the kids could see him while he was on a tour.

Over time, that dynamic evolved.

"It was [due to] a variety of things — the kids getting older and being in boarding school, Marc traveling. It wasn't one thing," the source said. "Jennifer is the primary parent. [Marc] defers to her. It works for everyone."

Anthony, who is expecting his eighth child with wife Nadia Ferreira, remains closely connected to his children, according to the insider. "Marc is a very loving father, he loves all of his children," the source said, adding that he communicates regularly and provides for them financially.

A Bond That Remains Strong

Despite their high-profile split and subsequent marriages — including Lopez's 2022 marriage to Ben Affleck, which ended three years later — the former couple have maintained an amicable relationship.

"Jennifer and Marc are amicable. They have no ill will toward each other," the insider told Us Weekly. "They understand each other and their unconventional lifestyles."

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Lopez reflected on the day her children were born in 2008, recalling what she described as the "most beautiful snowstorm" in New York. She wrote that "everything was twinkling" as she made her way to the hospital, calling the moment "pure magic."

"When I would hold you as infants, I honestly felt as if I were holding two angels sent straight from heaven above," she shared. "My life was changed forever. I cannot believe you are now adults."

She promised that no matter how much they grow, their bond will remain steady. "We have always had each other to hold on to and be that steady presence in the middle of any snowstorm," she wrote.

Now officially adults, Max and Emme step into their next chapter after what those close to the family describe as a childhood shaped by music, movement and the balancing act of two global careers — but anchored, Lopez suggests, by something far more constant.

"They were born into pure magic," she wrote, reflecting on that snowy February day, "and in my heart, I knew that's how your life would always be."