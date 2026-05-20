Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein’s Flirty Facade Allegedly All Fake

The rumored romance between Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein is reportedly more of a strategic move than a genuine relationship, according to sources cited by entertainment journalist Rob Shutter.

Recently, Yahoo! Entertainment reported that Lopez and Goldstein, who star together in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy "Office Romance," have attracted attention with their on-screen chemistry and public appearances.

However, insiders tell Shutter that their connection is primarily professional. "Jennifer and Brett know exactly what they're doing — and it's working," one insider told Shutter. "This is a textbook Hollywood showmance. The movie needs heat, Brett wants leading-man attention, and Jennifer has mastered the art of keeping people talking."

Sources emphasize that while the two actors enjoy working together and share a strong professional rapport, their relationship does not extend beyond business.

"Jennifer understands the power of perception," another insider said. "People love seeing her adored by handsome co-stars. It keeps her relevant, glamorous, and tied to a fantasy audiences want to believe."

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Lopez's willingness to engage with the buzz surrounding the supposed romance comes as she moves forward following her split from Ben Affleck, Shutter noted.

The Netflix film "Office Romance" is set to debut later this year.

In separate news, as per InStyle, Jennifer Lopez has built an impressive collection of engagement rings over the years, receiving six unique pieces from several high-profile relationships. The rings featured a range of rare colored diamonds, including pink, blue and green stones, making Lopez one of the earliest celebrities to popularize colorful engagement rings in Hollywood.

Among the most famous was the 6.1-carat pink diamond ring gifted by Ben Affleck during their first engagement in 2002. Years later, Affleck proposed again with an 8.5-carat green diamond ring valued at more than $5 million, which became the most expensive ring in Lopez's collection.

The publication also highlights engagement rings from Lopez's former partners, including Marc Anthony's blue diamond ring and Alex Rodriguez's massive 16-carat diamond. Following her 2025 divorce from Affleck, Lopez said she now feels free and content being on her own while still holding onto some of her most iconic jewelry pieces.

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