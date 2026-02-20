Bruce Springsteen Tour Announcement Draws Snarky Response From Trump Administration

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is heading back on the road — and he's not holding back on politics.

When the singer announced the North American leg of his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour this week, he included a sharp message aimed at President Donald Trump and his administration.

In a statement to fans, Springsteen said he and the E Street Band would be "rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream." He added that these values are "under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington D.C."

The bold words did not spark an immediate reaction from Trump himself. Instead, the response came after Politico asked the White House for comment, MSN reported.

Bruce Springsteen Criticizes Trump

Steven Cheung, Senior Communications Director for the administration, issued a statement criticizing the singer.

"When this loser Springsteen comes back home to his own City of Ruins in his head, he'll realize his Glory Days are behind him and his fans have left him Out in the Street, putting him in a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out because he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain," Cheung said.

The response leaned heavily on titles from Springsteen's own songs. The statement was long and packed with references, though some observers noted it was hard to follow.

According to Rolling Stone, phrases like "Out in the Street" and "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" seemed to repeat the same idea. The comment quickly drew attention online for its sharp tone.

Springsteen has long been a vocal critic of Trump. Since the president began his second term last year, the singer has spoken out more often.

He has criticized the administration's immigration policies and earlier this year released a protest song following an ICE-related death. At the time, the White House dismissed the track as "random" and "irrelevant."

The timing and locations of the new tour have also raised eyebrows.

The tour is set to begin March 31 in Minneapolis, a city that has been at the center of national conversations about policing and protest. It will wrap up May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, just miles from the White House.