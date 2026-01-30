Lady Gaga Breaks Down in Tears as She Halts Tokyo Concert for Anti ICE Speech

During her live performance of the four The Mayhem Ball tour stops, Lady Gaga interrupted her show to discuss the ramped-up issue of U.S. immigration enforcement.

The Oscar-winning performer made an impromptu speech to the crowd sharing the pain and fear of families suffering from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"I want to take a second to talk about something that's extremely important to me, something important to people all over the world and especially in America right now," Gaga told the crowd in a clip on X that quickly went viral.

She continued, "In a couple of days, I'm gonna be heading home and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families, all over America, who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE."

The impassioned talk was about the recent hospital nurse Alex Pretti got shot dead by the federal agents in Minneapolis. The incident which is largely condemned by the public has caused protests.

"I'm also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do," Gaga said.

Lady Gaga condemned ICE in a speech during her show in Japan: "I wanna take a second to talk about something that it's extremely important to me, something important to people all over the world, and especially in America right now. In a couple of days I'm gonna be heading home… pic.twitter.com/Bv3MVuUQmi — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW🪞 (@ladygaganownet) January 29, 2026

Dedication Amid Political Tensions

Gaga dedicated her next song, "Come to Mama," to those suffering and feeling powerless. "We need to get back to a place of safety and peace and accountability," she said, adding that good people should not have to risk their lives for basic dignity.

She urged leaders to "change your course of action swiftly and have mercy on everyone in our country."

By revealing her opinion on ICE's sudden violence in her Tokyo speech, the singer adds her name to a long list of celebrities, who have publicly voiced their disagreement, among them are Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde, and Wanda Sykes, who have brought up the matter at the Golden Globes and the Sundance Film Festival.

Read more: How Visionary Musicians Like Lady Gaga and Kanye West Have Transformed Fashion Trends Worldwide

Social Media Outcry and Celebrity Responses

The Minneapolis shooting incident that happened to Pretti has ignited a social media uproar.

Responding to the post, Ariana Grande, re-shared the words of New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, who stated, "ICE terrorizes our cities. ICE puts us all in danger. Abolish ICE."

According to the Daily Mail, Mandy Moore shared a New York Times article detailing the shooting, while Jennifer Aniston, who rarely weighs in on politics, posted slides citing Pretti's parents and highlighting the nurse's heroic last act.

"Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs," one slide read.

"He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed. Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."

Gaga wrapped her Tokyo leg of The Mayhem Ball tour Friday, leaving fans moved by both her music and her political advocacy.

It remains uncertain whether she will attend the Grammys on Sunday, where she earned a career-high seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Mayhem and Record of the Year for "Abracadabra." Her tally surpasses her previous record of six nods, set in 2010.