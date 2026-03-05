Pop Sensation Tate McRae Goes Public With Team USA Gold Medalist Jack Hughes

Pop singer Tate McRae is officially dating Jack Hughes, according to a source close to the couple, confirming months of speculation about their relationship.

The insider said the pair quietly began seeing each other late last year and are now exclusively dating. "Tate and Jack are dating," the source shared.

"They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it's still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other."

Their connection reportedly began through social media. Hughes, 24, first reached out to McRae, 22, by sending her a message on Instagram, which started their conversation.

"He initially messaged her on IG and started a conversation," the source explained. "She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together."

According to US Magazine, McRae has also been supportive of Hughes' hockey career. The singer has attended some of his games and enjoys cheering for him from the stands.

"She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on," the insider added.

Dating rumors first appeared in December 2025 after McRae attended one of Hughes' games with the New Jersey Devils. Soon after the game, the two were spotted spending time together in New York City, which sparked interest among fans online.

Tate McRae Supports Jack Hughes

Even with busy schedules, the pair are making the relationship work. McRae recently wrapped her "Miss Possessive Tour" in November 2025, while Hughes continues playing through the NHL season.

"They are making it work during this busy season, but hope to have more time together next month when his season ends," the source said, adding that McRae "thinks he's really sweet and it's going well so far."

Hughes has been in the spotlight recently after helping United States men's national ice hockey team win gold at the Winter Olympics.

The young star made headlines when he scored the overtime goal that secured victory against Canada in the championship game, Page Six reported.

Following the win, Hughes described the celebration with his teammates as unforgettable. "The best couple weeks of my life and just a lot of fun celebrating with the guys and enjoying it," he told reporters.

Since the Olympic victory, Hughes has appeared on popular shows such as Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While the athlete continues focusing on hockey, he said his priority remains the sport. "I'm a hockey player," Hughes told reporters.

"We're so proud to be back in the US and celebrating our gold medal and to do it with our teammates, that's the best part."