Tate McRae's Potential Collab With Country Star Morgan Wallen Sparks Frenzy From Fans: 'Reputation Suicide'

Pop singer Tate McRae could be joining forces with country music singer Morgan Wallen in a collaboration that is not being welcomed by many social media users.

On April 15, McRae sparked speculation that she and Wallen would be collaborating by sharing a post to her Instagram Stories that featured a sports jersey marked with "T8" as well as "MW." This led many to slam McRae for her alleged association with Wallen with some going as far as to call the move "career suicide."

"This might not be a career suicide but this is reputation suicide," one person wrote on X.

"Tate mcrae when we said we wanted more collabs we meant with olivia rodrigo & that finished tyla scrap, NOT m*rgan w*llen," another added.

"From khia asylum to trumps rally," someone else shared.

"She went from Khia Asylum to KKK Rally," another tweet read.

Earlier this month, Wallen revealed that he would be collaborating with a female artist, though he has yet to officially reveal who that is.

Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' album arrives after the country singer has once again been the subject of controversy. This time, Wallen got backlash for rushing out of his appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' and wanting to go back to "God's country."

McRae has had a big year with her album 'So Close to What' topping the Billboard 200 chart and launching a series of modestly successful singles such as "Sports Car" and "It's Okay, I'm Okay."