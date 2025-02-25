Tate McRae Reacts to Britney Spears Comparisons Ahead of Miss Possessive Tour: 'It's Kind of Scary'

Tate McRae is embracing comparisons to pop icon Britney Spears, but she admits it's a daunting comparison to live up to.

In an interview with The Independent on Sunday, the 21-year-old Canadian pop star called the comparison both "flattering" and "scary."

"It's such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears," McRae said. "It's like comparing someone to Michael Jackson. That's the blueprint!"

McRae, who just released her third album, So Close to What has evolved beyond her earlier teenage anthems. Her new music explores the complexities of fame, identity, and personal growth.

She described the album's theme as " the idea of not being present at times, feeling like you're trying to control everything, feeling perceived by so many people, feeling like I'm 21 and the oldest I've ever felt but also so young."

The album includes collaborations with Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, and Ryan Tedder.

McRae has been a performer since childhood, starring in the children's cartoon Lalaoopsy at age 10 and competing in "So You Think You Can Dance" at 13.

She later moved to Los Angeles to focus on music and released her debut album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, in 2022.

Her second album, Think Later, came a year later and featured the hit single "Greedy," which peaked at Number Three on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard said.

Tate McRae Gears Up for 50-Date Miss Possessive Tour This March

McRae is set to embark on her 50-date Miss Possessive Tour in March, kicking off in Mexico on March 18 before heading to major US cities like Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and Atlanta.

McRae shared with Rolling Stone that her touring experiences have significantly impacted her approach to music.

As she grows older and gains more performance experience, she focuses on how her songs will resonate during live shows.

She considers how the energy of a crowd, the lighting, and the overall atmosphere will shape the experience, emphasizing the importance of creating music that connects with audiences in that setting.

Her latest music video for "Sports Car" showcases her signature dance-pop style, reminiscent of early Britney Spears.

McRae acknowledged the similarities between her music and others but emphasized her growth and evolving identity as an artist.

She also shared that she worked on her new album with her boyfriend, singer The Kid Laroi. The collaboration was both enjoyable and challenging for her, as it was the first time they had worked together seriously in a professional setting.

McRae explained that while they often sing casually around each other, recording and writing together in the studio brought a new level of intensity. Despite the initial stress, she found it fascinating to observe Laroi's creative process.