Rihanna Spotted Protesting Outside Trump Tower? 'My Body My Choice' Chant Echoes as Viral Clip Sparks Frenzy

A viral video circulating across social media over the weekend sparked speculation that Rihanna had joined a recent protest outside Trump Tower. However, the footage drawing attention online appears to be nearly a decade old.

The 29-second clip shows a woman wearing a hoodie and cap standing among demonstrators as a crowd chants "my body my choice" during a protest in New York City. The video quickly spread across platforms, leading some viewers to believe the singer had recently participated in a demonstration connected to the Women's March.

Rihanna protesting outside Trump Tower at the Women's March. pic.twitter.com/njT752HSLI — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) March 8, 2026

According to reporting from AllHipHop, the footage actually traces back to January 2017, shortly after the inauguration of Donald Trump. Rihanna had attended the march that year outside Trump Tower and documented parts of the moment on social media at the time.

The outlet explained that the viral clip resurfaced recently, creating the impression that the singer had returned to the same location for a new protest. In reality, the moment captured in the video occurred during the massive demonstrations that followed Trump's inauguration nearly ten years ago.

During the original event in 2017, Rihanna shared her support for the demonstration on social media. In a caption posted at the time, the singer wrote, "So proud to be a woman!! So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!" per IBTimes.

Despite the clarification about the video's age, reactions online continued to pour in as viewers debated whether the person in the clip was truly the Grammy-winning artist.

One commenter responded with sarcasm while reacting to the resurfaced footage, writing, "My God. This is bravery the likes we haven't seen since the invasion of Normandy. Rihanna may not have a high school diploma, but she is an American treasure."

Others expressed admiration for the singer's past activism regardless of the timeline of the clip.

Another commenter shared their appreciation by stating, "Love this woman even more now. So much heart."

The resurfaced footage gained even more attention amid heightened interest in Rihanna's activities, with fans closely watching for updates about her music career. While the video itself may be from 2017, the renewed attention highlights how quickly old moments can resurface and spark new debates online.

For now, many fans appear focused on another development: the possibility that Rihanna is back in the studio working on new music.