Dolly Parton Reportedly Has Surprising New Love Story at 80— Months After Carl Dean's Passing

Country music icon Dolly Parton may be about to start a new chapter in her personal life, with speculation that the singer could be ready to remarry at the age of 80 after the death of her husband.

According to reporting from Radar Online, sources claim the singer may already be seeing someone privately months after losing her husband, Carl Dean, who died on March 3, 2025, at age 82.

An insider cited by the outlet suggested the legendary performer has gradually begun to heal after the loss. The source said, "As time has gone on, she's learned to heal from her broken heart."

The insider also indicated that Parton may now be open to marriage again despite earlier comments suggesting she would never remarry. The source added, "Dolly will get married again."

Dean, whom Parton married in 1966 after meeting him at a laundromat shortly after moving to Nashville, remained famously private throughout their decades-long relationship. Even so, sources claim the singer believes her late husband would want her to find happiness again.

Reflecting on her mindset following Dean's passing, the insider explained, "So she's no longer closed her mind to falling in love again – or even walking down the aisle again."

Rumors of a possible new relationship have fueled speculation that Parton may already be quietly dating someone.

According to the source, "She may be 80, but there's still plenty of time to find a new man."

The insider further suggested the singer's romantic life may have already begun evolving behind the scenes. The source claimed there are "whispers Parton has been secretly dating someone for months and she's found love again already."

Parton herself has previously spoken openly about coping with the loss of Dean while remembering their deep connection.

Shortly after his death, she addressed the emotional impact during an update to fans. She said, "I'm doing better than I thought I would," per AOL.

She also reflected on Dean's health struggles prior to his passing. Parton said he "suffered a great deal" from various medical issues.

Despite finding peace with the situation, she acknowledged the ongoing sense of loss. She explained, "I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him."

While the singer has long been admired for her resilience, sources say she has recently regained much of her signature energy following a challenging period that included health concerns and canceled appearances.

According to the insider, the performer has regained her lively spirit. The source said, "She's finally feeling like her old self again."

Parton has also reflected on the slow process of moving forward after losing her partner of nearly six decades.

Speaking about the emotional journey, she admitted, "I'm going to have to relearn some things."

She added candidly, "It's a hole in my heart, you know, but we'll fill that up with good stuff."

Whether rumors of a new romance prove true or not, the country legend appears focused on continuing her life with optimism.

As Parton explained while reflecting on the future, "Every new day brings on new things. There are always new dreams."