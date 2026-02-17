Rihanna's 'Wardrobe Malfunction" at A$AP Rocky's Show Has Fans Screaming: Accident or Attention Grab?'

Rihanna is once again at the center of a viral fashion moment after a revealing detail from her outfit at A$AP Rocky's AWGE show left fans debating whether it was a wardrobe malfunction or an intentional statement.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the singer and Fenty mogul attended the Feb. 13 show at Hall des Lumières in New York wearing a black leather monochrome look. The ensemble featured an AWGE coat with fur detailing and a high slit up the back.

Photographs captured the slit opening as she walked, briefly exposing part of her backside. Additional images showed Rihanna placing her hands behind her, appearing to adjust the coat as she entered the venue.

The publication reported that social media users were quick to comment on the incident, which fueled speculation of a Rihanna wardrobe malfunction on social media platforms.

One commenter questioned the authenticity of the mishap, writing, "Malfunction I think NOT."

Another critic offered a sharper take, stating, "That's not a wardrobe malfunction, it's EXHIBITIONISM. Her hands are spreading it back for chrissake."

A third person added, "The caboose is always in the back."

Criticism intensified as another individual wrote, "What a disgusting group of people. She sat on that chair with her bare a– and then somebody else gets to sit on that chair? Eww eww ew. That is gross."

Not all reactions were negative. Some supporters dismissed the controversy surrounding the celebrity fashion moment.

One defender wrote, "She didn't suffer. She simply could care less."

Another supporter commented, "On the plus side, at least her behind is real. Unlike some awful looking creatures in this industry."

Inside the show, Rihanna was seen seated front row next to A$AP Nast, smiling and engaging with guests. In remarks to the New York Post about Rocky's showcase, she said, "I'm always proud of my man. My guy's creative and a genius."

The debate adds to Rihanna's long-standing reputation for daring style choices, from her Swarovski crystal gown at the 2014 CFDA Awards to her bold Savage X Fenty campaigns. Whether the NYFW moment was accidental or calculated, the incident underscores her continued influence over fashion headlines and viral culture.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Rihanna has reignited marriage rumors after being spotted in Los Angeles wearing a ring on her wedding finger during multiple outings. She and A$AP Rocky have fueled speculation for months, referring to each other as "husband" and "wife" in interviews.

Rocky recently teased the rumors by saying, "How you know I'm not already a husband?" but declined to confirm anything. The couple, together since 2020, shares three children. Despite ongoing speculation, neither has officially confirmed a marriage.

