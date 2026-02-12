Is Rihanna Finally Married? Star Spotted Wearing Wedding Band Twice

Is Rihanna officially off the market? The global superstar has reignited marriage speculation after being spotted twice this week wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on her left hand.

According to the Daily Mail, Rihanna stepped out during a grocery run in Los Angeles, flashing a ring on her wedding finger, prompting renewed buzz that she may have secretly married longtime partner A$AP Rocky. The singer was later photographed wearing the same piece of jewelry during a separate outing in the city.

The outlet reported that "Rihanna's latest outing did little to quash rumors that she has secretly married her long-term partner and father of her children, A$AP Rocky."

The couple has been surrounded by wedding speculation for months, fueled in part by their own public comments. The Daily Mail noted they have "been at the center of marriage speculation this past year, fuelled by her referring to him as her 'loving husband' and him describing her as his 'wife'."

In a previous interview, Rocky appeared to dodge questions about his marital status. When asked by journalist Clover Hope if he looks forward to being a husband, he quipped,"How you know I'm not already a husband?" per Cosmopolitan. He followed with, "I'm still not gonna confirm it."

Fans quickly took to social media to weigh in on the Rihanna marriage rumors. One user wrote, "They are not married. They like freedom." Another commenter questioned the secrecy, writing, "I don't understand what the secret would be about if Rihanna and A$AP are married. They [have] kids and everyone [has] been happy for them, so why hide being married?" The same user added, "Sometimes celebrities just wanna keep something to themselves maybe? I don't know."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who began dating in 2020, share three children: sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, born in September. The couple previously fueled speculation in Rocky's 2022 "D.M.B." music video, in which they staged a wedding scene featuring grills reading "Marry Me" and "I do."

While neither has confirmed tying the knot, the repeated appearance of a ring on Rihanna's wedding finger has intensified speculation about a possible secret wedding.

For now, the Grammy winner and Fenty mogul appears content letting the mystery linger, leaving fans to decode each public appearance for clues about her relationship status.

