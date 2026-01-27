Dolly Parton Reportedly Planning Her Own Funeral As Health Concerns Grow

Dolly Parton is looking ahead to how she would like to be remembered, as the country music legend has reportedly begun planning her own funeral and wants it to be a celebratory occasion rather than a mournful one.

The planning for the event comes as Parton has scaled back her public appearances, including turning 80 years old this month. Parton has reduced her number of live performances due to her own health issues and the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, after an impressive 58 years of marriage.

Dolly Parton’s message at @Dollywood today. She couldn’t be here for their announcement because she is dealing with a kidney stone, but says she will be fine! pic.twitter.com/4XtB38sR9S — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) September 17, 2025

Parton postponed several of her Las Vegas residency shows last year at Caesars Palace due to health reasons, which were later confirmed by her manager to be kidney stones. However, in recent weeks, Parton has appeared at events virtually, as opposed to in-person, to accept awards such as the induction of Dollywood into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame and an honorary Oscar for her humanitarian efforts.

When addressing fans directly after delaying shows, Parton explained her condition in a message shared publicly. In that statement, she wrote, "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

Despite the health scares, Parton has pushed back against speculation that she is retiring. Speaking recently about her future, she said, "I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done working."

Sources close to the singer told RadarOnline that recent events have prompted reflection rather than fear. One source described her mindset by saying, "Dolly has never been someone who shies away from reality, and reaching this stage of life has simply made her more thoughtful rather than fearful."

The same source added, "She is still full of plans and energy, but she also wants peace of mind knowing that, when the moment eventually arrives, it will mirror the kindness, humor, and generosity she's spent a lifetime sharing with other people."

The loss of Dean in March has also shaped Parton's outlook. Another insider described the impact of his death, saying, "Carl's death reshaped her world in ways she's still coming to terms with."

That source added, "Work has always been her refuge, so having to step back, cancel performances, and sit with the quiet has been especially painful as she navigates the loneliness left behind."

Sources say Parton envisions an "uplifting, colorful and full of music" farewell in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, with gospel music at its center. One song she has publicly identified as meaningful is a favorite of her late father.

Referring to that choice, Parton previously said, "We did sing it at his funeral, and I would like it to be sung at mine."

While fans have expressed concern over her health and public absences, those close to the singer emphasize that planning ahead does not signal withdrawal. Instead, they say, it reflects a desire for control, celebration and peace — hallmarks of a career defined by warmth and resilience.

In separate news, According to TVShowcase, Dolly Parton canceled her 80th birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry due to health issues, though she assured fans she is doing well. In a video message, she thanked attendees and said, "I wish I could be there in person, but I'll be sending you all my love for sure."

Parton, who lost her husband Carl Dean earlier in 2025 and postponed other shows, emphasized she is not dying and plans to keep making music and performing.