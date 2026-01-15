Dolly Parton Cancels 80th Birthday Bash: Health Scare Sparks Concern

Dolly Parton had to call off her 80th birthday party due to health issues. The singer, who hit the big 8-0 on January 19, told fans in a video why she couldn't make the "Grand Ole Opry" event.

According to TVShowsace, Parton thanked everyone celebrating her birthday. The event, "Opry Goes Dolly," had artists like Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill playing her songs. Parton said, "Well, hey there Grand Ole Opry family. I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you're all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol' birthday with some of my songs."

Looking back at her time at the Opry, Parton added,"Some of my favorite memories happened right here onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and I wish I could be there in person, but I'll be sending you all my love for sure. So you have the best night ever."

This past year has been tough for Parton. Her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, passed away early in 2025. She also had to cancel shows, including a Las Vegas residency in December and a Dollywood event in November. The source mentioned that there were rumors about her health, but she told fans it was nothing serious.

Parton has been posting on social media, letting everyone know she's doing okay. "I wake up with new dreams every day," she wrote, along with a photo of her relaxing with a guitar, hinting that she'll keep making music and performing.

Even though Parton won't be at the Opry tribute, fans can see parts of the birthday celebration on "Opry Live" "via Circle Country, which you can find on Roku Channel, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo, FurboTV, and Peacock, tvshowsace reports.

This cancellation shows that even legends deal with getting older and health problems. Still, Parton's positive attitude makes it seem like she'll be back soon.

Furthermore, Dolly Parton assured fans she is not dying after her sister asked for prayers, CBS News reports. In a social media video, the 79-year-old singer said, "I'm not dying" and that she is working on commercials for the Grand Ole Opry.

Parton addressed rumors about her health, noting she canceled some events to focus on wellness after caring for her late husband, Carl Dean. She emphasized her faith and thanked fans for their prayers while assuring them she is doing well.

Despite recent health challenges, Parton said she is not ready to slow down and plans to continue working.