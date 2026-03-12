Michael Jackson Estate Scores Win in Sex Trafficking Despite Shocking Claims by Cascio Siblings

Michael Jackson's estate has achieved a legal victory as a controversial lawsuit filed by the Cascio siblings over alleged sex trafficking was ordered into arbitration. The dispute comes years after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced following the pop star's death.

Frank Cascio and his siblings had filed a lawsuit claiming they were "groomed and brainwashed" by Jackson, who faced separate accusations of sexual misconduct during his lifetime. The estate, however, denied the allegations and requested arbitration, a legal process outside traditional court proceedings, per Mirror.

A court ultimately sided with Jackson's estate. According to the ruling, the lawsuit will proceed through arbitration rather than the federal court system.

In response to the arbitration decision, a representative for the estate, Marty Singer, issued a statement: "For decades, Frank Cascio and his siblings consistently and repeatedly insisted that Michael Jackson never harmed them or anyone else. That includes their statements lauding Michael in a nationally televised interview with Oprah Winfrey which directly contradicts what they are claiming now."

The estate's legal team further noted the lawsuit's financial demands. Singer told People, "The MJC Parties filed their pending Arbitration for Civil Extortion and related claims against Frank after the Cascios, through multiple attorneys, threatened that unless they were paid $213 million, they would go public with accusations against Michael that were completely contrary to their profuse prior statements defending him."

The Cascio family, through attorney Howard King, emphasized that the arbitration applies only to certain parts of the dispute. King stated, "Given that Frank was already participating in an arbitration, the decision was not noteworthy. The decision does not affect the Federal Court action brought against the Jackson companies by the other four Cascio children."

The original lawsuit alleges that Jackson abused the siblings "over extended periods in multiple locations worldwide, including during visits when Jackson and his children stayed at the siblings' family home."

Cascio branded Jackson "a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the plaintiffs, beginning when some were as young as seven or eight."

Singer described the case as a financial tactic by the Cascio family. He told the outlet, "This is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank, who is already being sued in arbitration for civil extortion."

The ruling marks a small but significant win for the Michael Jackson estate as it continues to defend the late pop star's legacy amid ongoing legal and public scrutiny.