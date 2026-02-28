Michael Jackson Estate Sued by Former Family Friends Alleging Grooming, Coercion and Abuse

The estate of Michael Jackson is facing new legal action from four former family friends who allege they were groomed and sexually abused as children.

According to a report by TMZ, Edward Cascio, Dominic Cascio, Marie Porte and Aldo Cascio have filed suit against The Michael Jackson Company, accusing it of sex trafficking children by force, fraud or coercion. The complaint alleges that over the course of a decade Jackson "drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight."

The siblings contend that Jackson ingratiated himself into their lives with gifts and access to his celebrity world before isolating them from one another and their families. They allege the abuse occurred both domestically and abroad, including "on interstate and international trips" to locations such as Switzerland, Florida, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

One plaintiff, Edward Cascio, alleges he was abused in private residences belonging to Jackson's famous friends, including Elizabeth Taylor's Switzerland home and Elton John's United Kingdom residence.

The complaint further alleges Jackson exposed the children to "pornography and pictures of unclothed children," which the siblings claim he referred to as "sweet." They also claim he was under the influence of prescription drugs, including drugs such as Xanax and Vicodin, very often.

The lawsuit picks out The Michael Jackson Company and several other defendants, and the allegations made include sex trafficking, negligence, emotional distress, breach of contract and fraud.

According to TMZ, the Cascios previously sought compensation from the estate after viewing the documentary "Leaving Neverland." Each sibling received $690,000 per year for five years under a settlement they now argue was inadequate.

Last month, the siblings — represented by attorneys Mark Geragos and Howard King — traveled to Los Angeles seeking to nullify that agreement. After a hearing, King told TMZ that his clients deserved $200 million.

Marty Singer, an attorney for the estate, characterized the lawsuit as an attempt to extort the estate.

Michael Jackson Estate Faces Broader Financial Scrutiny

The new lawsuit comes as Jackson's children — Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson — are also engaged in a separate legal dispute with the estate over financial transparency.

The three siblings have formally requested a financial breakdown of the estate's 2025 expenses by Sept. 15. Representatives of the estate have replied that they need at least 16 months to complete the reports.

In a court filing seen by Page Six, Paris said the estates co-executors, John Branca and John McClain, were accused by her of mishandling the estate's assets.

"Paris is increasingly concerned the estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself, rather than serve the beneficiaries' best interests and steadfastly preserve her father's legacy."

A spokesperson for the estate disputed those claims in a statement to People, saying, "This is another misguided attempt by Paris Jackson's attorneys to provide themselves cover. The fact is Paris Jackson's lawyers lost their latest case against the estate and have been ordered to pay the estate's attorneys' expenses. All the beneficiaries are well taken care of by the estate. This is a weak attempt to change the narrative of their loss."

Paris has also alleged that the estate refused to invest $464 million and described an upcoming biopic about her father as a risky financial move. In another filing, she argued that the estate has "morphed into a private entertainment investment fund managed more for the benefit of executors and their counsel than its beneficiaries."

Having previously collaborated with the estate on events and promotional activities related to his father's legacy, Prince has now united with his siblings in requesting financial disclosure.

The estate has continued to manage the commercial use of Jackson's music, likeness and related ventures more than ten years after the singer's death.