Kelly Clarkson Reveals Shocking Details About Her 'American Idol' Win

More than two decades after winning the first season of American Idol, singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson says some of the prizes she was promised never actually arrived.

Clarkson, now 43, shared the surprising story during the March 10 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show while speaking with guests Rob Rausch and Daniel Radcliffe.

The conversation started when Rausch revealed he still had not received the prize money from winning season four of The Traitors earlier this year.

According to Billboard, Clarkson quickly related to his situation.

"You know what? I relate to this so hardcore," she said. "I literally was on the show, and they were like, 'Oh, you win a million dollars' or whatever. No, you didn't."

The Grammy winner explained that the million-dollar prize wasn't a direct payout. Instead, she said it was structured as a recording contract investment designed to support her music career.

"It was, like, a million dollars worth of investment in you," Clarkson told her guests.

Kelly Clarkson shared that after she won the first season of ‘American Idol’, she did not receive the prizes she was expecting, including $1 million and a car. https://t.co/P2MFABYhCv pic.twitter.com/6YWgPqZQvY — E! News (@enews) March 12, 2026

Read more: Kelly Clarkson Likely to Leave Daytime Television as Her Eponymous Talk Show Nears the End

Kelly Clarkson Says She Never Received Promised Prize

However, the detail that shocked viewers most was her claim about another promised prize—a car. Clarkson said she was excited about the vehicle because she badly needed it at the time.

"And then they said, 'You get a car!' And I needed it, 'cause my car was bashed in, and I couldn't afford the deductible," she recalled. "And then, no! I did not get a car!"

Clarkson's frustration grew even more when she later learned that other contestants connected to the show did receive cars. She pointed to Clay Aiken, who finished as runner-up during the second season.

"Clay Aiken, who didn't win the second season, got a car — and his mom [did too]!" Clarkson said with a laugh, remembering how surprised she was when he told her, People reported.

Despite the missing prize, Clarkson's victory in 2002 launched one of the most successful careers to come out of the show.

Over the years, she has scored multiple hits, including chart-topping songs like "Since U Been Gone," and has become one of the best-known winners in the competition's history.

Clarkson also built a second career in television with The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has earned strong ratings and awards since it debuted.