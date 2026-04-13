John Legend's Naughty Slip-Up on 'The Voice' Has Kelly Clarkson Laughing Out Loud

John Legend made a comical remark at the recently aired episode of the show "The Voice," while the program was still being aired on live television, making even his fellow coach, Kelly Clarkson, burst into laughter.

This happened when the competitor KJ Willis gave an outstanding performance of the song "I'll Make Love to You." by the group Boyz II Men. This performance created a sentimental mood in the studio, with all the judges reacting to it.

At the end of this performance, the judges started giving their comments, and the atmosphere changed to become fun and lighthearted. According to NBC News, Clarkson had been actively involved in commenting on KJ Willis' performance and mouthed some of the lyrics of the song.

In remarks made during the judging segment, one coach leaned into the performance's romantic tone. "He wants to make love to you," Clarkson said.

The exchange continued as another coach responded enthusiastically to the moment. "The answer is yes, KJ — the answer is yes! A thousand times yes!" the coach added.

The legend followed up with a more balanced criticism about the emotional and musical intensity of the act. In his evaluation, he focused on the style and delivery of the singer.

"You gave your best performance of the competition so far today. There's something about the delivery, it has to have that kind of like gospel energy and like spiritual vibe to it. I imagine you singing this at church and it was like a devotional," he said.

Clarkson, however, quickly turned the tone lighthearted with a humorous response to Legend's comparison. "I wanna go to that church," she quipped. "I am totally down for that kind of spiritual awareness!"

The playful exchange escalated when Legend attempted to explain the connection between gospel roots and contemporary R&B music. According to Atlanta Black Star, his explanation took an unexpected turn that caught everyone off guard.

Legend meticulously selected his words before arriving at a phrase that immediately captured attention. "So much of R&B, the greatest artists grew up singing in the church and they carried that soulfulness into singing about, you know, singing about things that are much more... earthly pleasures," he said.

Clarkson reacted instantly, turning the moment into comedy. "Earthly pleasures! Earthly pleasures is my favorite thing you've ever said on 'The Voice'!" she responded.

The laughter continued as the audience joined in, cementing the moment as one of the episode's most memorable highlights. Even after the performance concluded and Willis was declared the winner of the round, Clarkson revisited the now-viral phrase.

In a final playful jab, she referenced the performance's theme once more. "You were thinking about them earthly pleasures," she teased. "It's Boyz II Men. How could you not?"

The exchange underscores the chemistry between the longtime coaches, whose dynamic often blends mentorship with humor.