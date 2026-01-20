Kelly Clarkson Likely to Leave Daytime Television as Her Eponymous Talk Show Nears the End

Kelly Clarkson might soon be ending her run in daytime television, as people in the industry are suggesting that her talk show that has been running for a long time could be coming to an end after this current season.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Page Six, the singer and TV host will most probably quit "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after the season ends. Although a final decision has not been made public, a few insiders have described the result as more and more inevitable.

One source characterized Clarkson's exit as "definite," while another said it is "likely that it will not go on," underscoring how uncertain, yet directionally clear, conversations around the show have become.

Behind the scenes, economics appear to be playing a central role. According to one insider, producing the show has become increasingly difficult in today's syndicated market.

"[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it's not sustainable anymore," the source said.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" started airing in 2019 and is presently in its seventh season which began airing in September 2025. The show immediately became a staple for daytime television, centered around Clarkson's down-to-earth personality, celebrity interviews and live music performances.

But even well-established daytime franchises are finding it difficult as the number of viewers is going down and the money available for the industry is getting tighter.

Talk of Clarkson's potential departure is not new. Multiple sources previously revealed to several news outlets that she had been considering stepping away when her contract expires this year, fueling speculation about the show's long-term viability.

Last year, rumors also circulated that Clarkson was being discussed as a possible replacement for former Today anchor Hoda Kotb following Kotb's departure from NBC's flagship morning show. NBC insiders acknowledged at the time that several names were being floated internally, adding to the sense that Clarkson's future in daytime television was in flux.

There is someone who is skeptical about the decision having been made. Another source talked about the discussions that are currently taking place at NBCUniversal and advised not to jump to any conclusions at this point.

"People are jumping the gun," the source said. "Nothing is definite yet, and it's still a long season."

Personal Loss Shapes Priorities

Professional uncertainty has coincided with a deeply challenging period in Clarkson's personal life. In August 2025, her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died at age 48 after a private battle with melanoma.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who divorced in 2022 after nearly a decade of marriage, share two children: daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 9.

Clarkson was absent from multiple episodes of her talk show earlier in the year, which was later attributed to caring for Blackstock during his illness and supporting their children.

Since his death, sources say Clarkson's focus has shifted firmly toward parenting and helping her children navigate grief.

Clarkson has admitted that she's had to make changes to her lifestyle. In a fan Q&A session earlier this year, she revealed that her idea of the perfect moment is bedtime when she can cuddle with her children.

"There's been a lot for our family recently," she said, per E! "So I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit."

She added, "It's my two dogs, my kids and me. It's a lot," before noting that those moments have also brought meaningful connection. "The conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that's probably my favorite time of day."