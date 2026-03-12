Sombr Interrupts Show To Address Fan Emergency, Criticizes Venue Staff

Rising pop singer Sombr abruptly paused a recent concert in London after noticing a fan who appeared to faint in the crowd, calling out venue staff for not responding quickly enough.

The moment happened during the singer's performance at O2 Academy Brixton while he was performing his hit song "Back to Friends."

According to videos shared online by fans, the 20-year-old artist suddenly signaled for his band to stop playing and addressed the situation from the stage.

"Stop the show," Sombr said. "Guys, there's someone passed out over there."

The singer then directed his attention toward the event staff, expressing frustration about how the situation was being handled, Billboard reported.

"This is the most poorly managed venue I've ever played at in my life," he told the crowd. "You need to pay attention. It's insane."

Concertgoers quickly shared clips of the moment across social media, where many viewers praised the performer for noticing the fan and taking action.

Some fans said they were glad he spoke up to make sure the person received help.

Sombr Ensures Fan Safety Before Continuing Concert

Before continuing the concert, Sombr made sure the situation was under control. "Let me know when everyone's good," he told the audience, waiting until it was safe to continue the show.

The singer, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, has been performing a series of shows across Europe.

According to Yahoo, his tour includes upcoming stops in cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin.

Later this year, he is also expected to perform at major music festivals, including Coachella and BottleRock Napa Valley.

The London incident is not the only unusual moment the young artist has experienced on stage recently.

At the 2026 BRIT Awards, Sombr's performance of his song "Undressed" was briefly interrupted when a man wearing a shirt reading "Sombr is a homewrecker" rushed onto the stage and appeared to strike him.

The incident was later revealed to be a staged stunt meant to promote his single "Homewrecker," which debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite the tense moment at the London show, Sombr later shared appreciation for the city and the fans who attended the concerts.

"I love you so much," he wrote over a video of the audience posted on his Instagram Story. "Thanks so much for an unforgettable past 3 nights. I'll be back London."