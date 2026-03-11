Cardi B Apologizes to Fan After Concert Water Toss Mishap

Cardi B has apologized to a fan after a small concert mishap during a stop on her "Little Miss Drama Tour" left one audience member unexpectedly soaked.

The moment happened on March 4 while the rapper performed in Houston.

In a video shared on social media, Cardi B poured water from a plastic bottle on the back of her neck to cool off during the show.

She then tossed the half-full bottle into the crowd, but it landed on a fan and splashed water onto the person's freshly styled hair.

According to E!News, the fan later posted the clip online with a lighthearted caption: "When you got your hair done yesterday, but Cardi B accidentally throws water on you." Despite the surprise shower, the fan joked that the moment was "WORTH IT."

Still, Cardi B quickly reached out to say sorry.

"Sorry friend," the rapper wrote in the comments under the video. "I'm mad at myself cause wat happen if you was going to the club after and I just f ur sh up."

The fan reassured the star that there were no hard feelings and replied, "It's okay girl. Amazing show."

The brief exchange turned what could have been an awkward moment into a friendly one, with many fans online praising the rapper for owning up to the accident.

Cardi B Apologizes After Accidentally Throwing Water on a Fan During Her Show https://t.co/UmehXdse38 — E! News (@enews) March 10, 2026

Cardi B Speaks Out About Stefon Diggs

The Houston concert is one of many stops on Cardi B's nationwide tour, which has already produced several viral moments since it began in February.

During an earlier show in Las Vegas, the rapper fell backward off a chair while performing but quickly got up and continued dancing, joking about the slip afterward.

Beyond onstage surprises, Cardi B has also made headlines during the tour for speaking openly about her personal life.

At a February show in Los Angeles, she addressed comments made by fellow rapper Bia about NFL player Stefon Diggs.

"Just because I ain't f--king with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy," Cardi told the crowd, according to videos shared online.

Cardi B and Diggs welcomed a baby boy about three months before the tour began. The rapper also shares three children with her estranged husband, Offset.

Despite the occasional mishap, the Grammy-winning artist says the tour has been a major success so far.

In a recent social media post, Cardi B pushed back against critics who doubted she would fully commit to touring after giving birth, People reported.

"The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out," she wrote, thanking fans who continue to attend her performances.