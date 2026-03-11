Alex Warren Recalls 'Horrifying' Moment During Grammy Awards Performance

TikTok star and rising musician Alex Warren has shared the details of a "horrifying" moment that occurred during his live performance at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Warren, nominated for Best New Artist, performed his Billboard Hot 100 hit "Ordinary" as part of the award show's medley, but technical issues left him struggling on stage.

In an upcoming interview on "Call Her Daddy," Warren opened up about the incident for the first time. "I've never talked about this," he said in a clip shared with Billboard on March 10.

"We had rehearsed it all week ... it was perfect. To this day I don't know exactly what happened."

According to Warren, his in-ear monitors completely cut out just moments before he was set to perform between fellow nominees Leon Thomas and Lola Young, Billboard reported.

"They're like, '30 seconds.' I said, 'I can't hear anything, I can't hear myself,'" he recalled. "The guy's like, 'It's live TV. Twenty-five seconds.' I go, 'Guys, something's wrong.'"

Alex Warren Explains What Led Up to ‘Horrifying’ Grammy Performance Mishap: ‘I’ve Never Talked About This’https://t.co/0aJtNs5hOv — billboard (@billboard) March 10, 2026

Alex Warren Faces Technical Glitch

With no time to fix the issue, Warren had no choice but to take the stage in front of the live audience at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"In my head, I look up at the sky, and I go, 'This is meant to happen,'" he said. "And I just go, 'Let's do it.'"

According to Yahoo, during the medley, other performers included KATSEYE, Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, sombr, and The Marías.

Cameras captured Warren beginning his segment at a popcorn stand in the venue's concession area before walking out to face the audience.

He visibly struggled to find his place in the song but eventually regained control after removing his earpiece.

Following the performance, Warren shared a video on Instagram revealing the distorted and delayed audio he had been fed through his in-ears.

"When you're performing at the Grammys and all you hear is this in your ears," he wrote. "This would only happen to me."