Sombr Claps Back After TikToker Calls His Show 'Cringe' and 'Vulgar': 'Find Real People to Hate'

Rising pop artist Sombr is standing his ground after a TikToker's harsh review of his concert went viral — calling the show "cringe," "vulgar," and "the worst live performance" she had ever attended.

The 25-year-old TikToker, who goes by "Megantor" online, shared her disappointment after attending Sombr's Washington, DC concert earlier this month.

According to TheTab, in her viral video, which has now reached over five million views, she said she left early because of his "terrible stage presence," "brain rot jokes," and "egotistical" behavior.

"First two minutes he's on stage, he makes a six-seven joke," she complained. "I've never had such immediate buyer's remorse in my life."

Megantor also mocked Sombr's dancing and compared him to "Slenderman," adding that she couldn't understand how fans were comparing the 20-year-old singer to music icons like David Bowie.

Sombr, whose real name is Shane Boose, wasted no time firing back. In a response posted to his own TikTok, the "Back to Friends" hitmaker addressed the criticism directly — and even called out the tone of the viral post.

"I thought I was chronically online, but it's just come to my attention that there's TikTok drama going around," he said.

"Because a 25-year-old attended my concert and was basically complaining there were too many tweens, I was making too many brain rot jokes, and she just thought it was a cringe concert."

TikToker Denies Body-Shaming Sombr After Viral Critique

The singer defended himself, pointing out that his humor and energy match his own age group.

"I totally respect people having opinions, but I am a 20-year-old artist — freshly 20," he explained.

"If you're 25 years old and you're going to come to my concert and not expect people younger than you to be there, when I'm five years younger than you, it's just a skill issue."

Sombr also took issue with the "Slenderman" comparison, saying it had sparked "a massive body-shaming hate train" online, Billboard reported.

"Everyone is welcome at my concert, and I mean everyone," he said firmly. "You guys need to find problematic people to hate on, because I am just existing."

Meanwhile, the TikToker responded in a follow-up video denying that her post included body shaming.

"Was the body shaming in the room with us?" she asked, noting that she only made one passing comment about his appearance.

Despite the online feud, Sombr's career continues to soar. His breakout hit "Back to Friends" recently reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart, and he's set to make his "Saturday Night Live" debut later this fall.

As for the backlash, Sombr seems unbothered. "Everyone's entitled to an opinion," he said. "But maybe find real people to hate — I'm just making music."