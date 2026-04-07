Taylor Swift Reportedly 'Relieved' as Blake Lively's Legal Battle Weakens Ahead of Wedding

Taylor Swift is reportedly breathing a sigh of relief after a legal battle involving former friend Blake Lively took a significant turn, sources say.

An insider told Rob Shuter's Substack, "It's a huge relief. This case just got dramatically weaker." The legal dispute centers on claims filed by Lively against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The insider added that Taylor Swift hopes the case concludes quickly, allowing her to focus on personal matters. "She wants this wrapped up before her summer wedding," the source said. "The timing couldn't be worse."

Sources emphasized that Taylor Swift, who previously supported Lively, is now prioritizing distance from the ongoing litigation. "Taylor has nothing to do with this. She was supporting a friend — that's it," an insider told StyleCaster.

The source continued and said, "She's watching everything because the last thing she wants is her name or her texts dragged into this again."

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The setback for Lively came after ten of her thirteen claims were dismissed, though the case is not fully over, legal experts say. "There's a sense this didn't need to go this far," the source added. "That ego took over."

Reports indicate that Taylor Swift has finalized her wedding plans with NFL star Travis Kelce and is reportedly setting June 13 in Rhode Island for the ceremony. Sources told Us Weekly that the bachelorette party will feature close friends including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, and childhood friend Abigail Anderson, while Lively's attendance remains uncertain.

"She wants to enjoy her wedding without drama," the insider explained. "Relief — but not peace. Not until it's completely over."

The wedding is expected to be intimate, with roughly 150 guests attending the ceremony. Swift has reportedly split events between her Rhode Island mansion and nearby Ocean House resort to accommodate her guest list while maintaining privacy.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were once considered close friends, but reports suggest their relationship has shifted due to the legal entanglement with Baldoni.

Even though there is a legal cloud hanging over her, Taylor Swift seems determined to celebrate this big event with her closest friends and family, moving the focus from the courtroom to her upcoming wedding.

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