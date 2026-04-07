Journey Singer Arnel Pineda Opens Up About Tour Struggles, Contractual Pressure

Journey's lead singer, Arnel Pineda, has shared candid details about the struggles he faced while performing on the band's Final Frontier farewell tour.

The 58-year-old singer told Rolling Stone that personal challenges, a grueling tour schedule, and contractual obligations made the experience more difficult than fans may realize.

Pineda revealed that he initially did not want to join the tour. "Back in 2024, I said to them, 'If you're planning to do a farewell tour, you better tell me, because my issues and my personal problems are getting more intense, and I don't know if I want to go with you,'" he said.

Despite his requests to discuss the schedule, he claims the band went ahead without his input.

The singer also tried to retire from Journey twice, citing personal difficulties. "I said to them I wanted to retire because of my personal problems. No answer. Obviously, they don't want to find another singer," Pineda admitted.

He also denied rumors that he uses Auto-Tune onstage and acknowledged the online comparisons to classic-era singer Steve Perry.

"Steve Perry's voice is really far superior to mine. But I'm almost 60 now. What can I do?" he said.

Journey singer can't quit because of contractual obligations, says guitaristhttps://t.co/wJxZ9sVwOO — Stereogum (@stereogum) April 6, 2026

Arnel Pineda Opens Up About Tour Struggles

Journey guitarist and founder Neal Schon addressed the situation in a Facebook statement. He emphasized that while no one was forced to perform, contractual obligations required Pineda's participation.

"At the same time, we were all advised by our representatives that there are contractual obligations tied to touring that need to be honored," Schon wrote.

Both Schon and Pineda have confirmed that the band's contract with promoter AEG stipulated the tour could not proceed without Pineda.

Pineda's struggles were compounded by personal issues, including a legal battle with his wife in the Philippines, Yahoo reported.

"My personal problem really took a toll on me. I told them that I was a wreck and needed a little more time so that I could fix my family. But I still have to do this," he said.

Despite internal tension, the tour has gone on, with longtime members Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon performing alongside Pineda.

Cain, 76, has announced plans to retire from touring once the farewell tour concludes in 2027.

Even with backstage challenges, Pineda remains committed to Journey and grateful for his role. "I will remain until the last days of my life grateful," he said.